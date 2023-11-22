Blue Eye Samurai Age Rating & Parents Guide

Screenshot: Blue Spirit

The Blue Eye Samurai series has recently taken the world by storm with its amazing animation, intriguing plot, and deep characters. In just a couple of weeks, it has become one of the most popular shows of 2023.

You can find clips, screenshots, and even fan-created content about the series in almost all corners of the internet. As such, it is to be expected that children and teenagers will feel enticed to watch the series. If you have children who wish to see the series, keep reading this parents’ guide to learn about the age rating of Blue Eye Samurai.

Can Children Watch Blue Eye Samurai?

Blue Eye Samurai has been rated as a TV-MA show by Netflix, meaning that it is not recommended for anyone below the age of 18. The series contains graphic depictions of violence, death, nudity, and substance abuse. While the show is not as explicit as it could be, it still does not shy away from adult topics.

Parents are highly discouraged from allowing children and young teenagers to watch Blue Eye Samurai. Older teenagers could watch the show, but we highly encourage that an adult is there to supervise them.

What Topics Does Blue Eye Samurai Deal With?

The show mainly revolves around the protagonist’s quest for revenge. Due to this, violence, blood, swearing, and moderate gore are major parts of the series. However, these are not the only adult topics Blue Eye Samurai depicts. Mizu, the protagonist, is a mixed White/Japanese woman who lives in Japan. Because of her parents, she deals with severe discrimination from her peers.

Mizu is also severely discriminated against because of her gender, which is why she chooses to hide her real identity. Sex and nudity are also big parts of the show, from showing fully nude characters to explicit sex scenes. Lastly, the show has several scenes where characters are seen getting drunk or smoking. While it does not depict them as either good or bad, it could set a bad example for younger viewers.

What is the Show About?

During the Edo period of Japanese history, Japan closed its borders to the outside world. All foreigners had to abandon the country, and non-Japanese individuals who remained were considered criminals. Mizu, a young half-Japanese half-white woman, is seeking to enact her revenge against the four white men who live in the country.

Hiding her true identity to the world — as women were not allowed to be warriors during this time — she travels around the country hunting and killing the four criminals. On her journey, she will come across unique allies, like Ringo, a cook who wishes to become famous, or Taigen, a rival warrior who agrees to help her.

