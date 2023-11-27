Blue Eye Samurai: What is Mizu’s Sexuality? Explored

Screenshot: Blue Spirit

Blue Eye Samurai has captivated fans worldwide thanks to its intriguing story, amazing fight scenes, and unique characters. Among the cast, one of the most interesting is the protagonist, Mizu, who fans still have much to learn about.

Among the many questions left to answer about this strong swordswoman, one of the most frequent ones revolves around her sexuality. The show never explicitly states which gender Mizu feels attracted to, if at all. Below, we will explore the topic of what is Mizu’s sexuality in Blue Eye Samurai.

Beware of spoilers below for Blue Eye Samurai.

Mizu’s Sexual Orientation Explored

Mizu’s sexual orientation is never revealed in Blue Eye Samurai, but the show does hint at the fact that Mizu is at the very least attracted to men. She has an ex-husband, whom she married for love and not for any political reason. However, this does not exclude the possibility of Mizu being attracted to other genders.

It is possible that the creators of the show could explore the topic further in future seasons. Nonetheless, it is also likely that Mizu has no interest in romance or sex at all, as she is currently focused only on her quest for revenge. Unfortunately, until an official statement is made or the series addresses the issue, Mizu’s sexuality will remain a mystery.

Why Do Fans Question Mizu’s Sexuality?

To achieve her goal of becoming a warrior, Mizu had to hide her real gender and live as a man. While she has never questioned her gender, she does break almost all gender norms of her time, from her looks to her behavior. These circumstances have made fans question is Mizu could be attracted to women or various genders.

While these assumptions are not inherently damaging, they do seem to be linked to LGBTQ+ stereotypes.

Does Blue Eye Samurai Have Queer Characters?

None of the characters in Blue Eye Samurai have been revealed or confirmed by Netflix as queer as of November 2023. Yet, many fans believe that Taigen could be a bisexual man, as he does seem to be attracted to Mizu. As of the end of Season 1, Taigen has not learned about Mizu’s real gender.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023