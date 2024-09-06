Demon Slayer Makes Its Way To Live-Action In New Netflix Series

While live-action adaptations of popular anime and manga used to be just as controversial as video game adaptations, Netflix has managed to diminish that stigma with the wildly successful live-action One Piece series, which won fans hearts in an almost unprecedented way.

Trying to chase this success, Netflix will be bringing another Shonen Jump giant to live-action, and we can only hope that their take on Demon Slayer will be able to match the same level of passion and quality poured into One Piece.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Demon Slayer, another wildly successful shonen series with mainstream appeal will be receiving a live-action adaptation on the streaming giant. With the anime adaptation set to conclude after the release of the Infinity Castle films, it actually makes sense for Netflix to be making this move. If the studio manages to pull it off, a live-action adaptation could be just what fans need after the tear-jerking finale finally releases.

Of course, when compared to something like One Piece, Demon Slayer has a much tighter narrative, concluding after releasing only 23 collected volumes. One Piece‘s first season was able to condense 50 of the original anime’s episodes, but what would a structure like this look like for a story like Demon Slayer? Visual effects will also play a huge roll in adapting Demon Slayer, as properly depicting the different Breathing Techniques and demon designs might pose a challenge.

Image: Ufotable

We can’t speculate much until Netflix gives us more to work with, but until then, we can at least look forward to the second season of the live-action One Piece and wonder if the inevitable live-action Demon Slayer can keep up the pace with good live-action anime adaptations.

