Demon Slayer has been a hot topic among fans for the last several years, with it spawning solid anime, fun video games, and memorable merch in its wake. It’s one of the best-selling manga products ever, which is impressive given how it’s not even 10 years old yet. But with the recent conclusion of the Swordsmith Village Arc effectively ending Season 3, people have just one question on their minds. Will Demon Slayer get a Season 4?

Is Demon Slayer Season 4 Happening?

Yes, several hours before the simulcast of the Demon Slayer Season 3 finale fans noticed an official update about the next arc being adapted. This comes in the form of the Hashira Training Arc, a relatively shorter arc that crucially leads into a substantial Final Battle Arc, containing the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown storylines.

People quickly noticed the Demon Slayer website posting official key art on their special webpage with the term Hashira Geiko-Hen prominently featured. There is no mistaking that this is the planned adaptation of the arc, but it’s uncertain how long this adaptation will be, or whether the Final Battle arcs will follow immediately after.

When Will Demon Slayer Season 4 Release?

There’s seemingly no official confirmation of a release date for Demon Slayer Season 4 but a 2024 window is more likely. It also helps that the season will be quite short if it only adapts this arc, likely to last even only half of the already-short Season 3, at best. Whether this ties in with the early portions of the Infinity Castle arc, or whether they put in other content, remains to be seen.

While it’s exciting to see more Demon Slayer being put on the screen, it’s worrisome that it could be seen as getting dragged out. While Attack on Titan has been a strong example of stretching out a finale, the final Demon Slayer stories are among the longest in the series. You don’t want franchise fatigue to set in.

- This article was updated on June 19th, 2023