Does Eren Die in Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2?

From a brash kid to a calculated young man, Eren has had quite the character development in Attack on Titan. Now with the last episode of the anime quickly approaching, all that’s left is to determine his fate.

This titular character may be killed to end the Rumbling, which is why fans can’t help but ask if Eren will die in Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2. Let’s answer this question below!

Beware of major spoilers for Attack on Titan manga.

Is Eren Dead in Attack on Titan’s Manga? [SPOILERS]

Attack on Titan’s protagonist Eren Yeager has already met his end in chapter 138 of the Attack on Titan manga. The chapter starts with the Rumbling coming to a stop after Zeke Yeager’s death while Eren’s Titan has been successfully beheaded. But things are far from over as we see the shiny centipede from previous chapters trying to reattach to Eren’s Titan’s head.

Reiner is able to hold the centipede back as everyone else evacuates so Armin can blow it up with his Colossal Titan. When it survives even that explosion and releases a gas shifting all the surrounding Eldians except Titan Shifters and Ackerman’s into mindless titans, it becomes clear that killing Eren may be the only way to end things.

Meanwhile, Mikasa wrestles with a bad headache and sees a vision of a different life where she and Eren run away to live the remaining 4 years of his life peacefully. The vision ends with Eren asking her to throw his scarf away after his death and forget about him. But Mikasa insists that she can’t do that and wraps his scarf back around her neck. Mind made, Mikasa then asks Levi and Armin to help her kill Eren who is inside his new Titan form’s mouth.

Levi creates an opening in the Titan’s teeth with a Thunderspear and Mikasa enters, finding Eren’s head attached to a long spine inside. She beheads him, cradling his severed head and kissing it. Eren’s death is further confirmed in chapter 139 when we see Mikasa talking to his gravestone under the same tree he used to nap against as a child.

Will Eren Die in Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2?

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 is expected to cover all the manga chapters from 135 onwards. This will naturally include chapter 138, so unless the anime decides to deviate significantly from the manga, Eren will die in the Final Chapters Special 2.

Of course, there is always the possibility of the anime changing things to give Mikasa and Eren their happy ending, especially since Eren confessed his love for Mikasa and desire to live. But the chances of that happening are still quite low.

