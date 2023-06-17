Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 Release Date, Time, and Episode 11 Spoilers

June 17th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Hell's Paradise Episode 12 Release Date
Hell’s Paradise is really getting to the meaty parts of the plot in the latest episodes. Gabimaru and Gantetsusai tangle with two Doshi, who act as underlings and henchmen to the mysterious Lord Tensen. Their understanding of Tao is rapidly tested as an asset in this fight, while Chobe fights with another Doshi, adapting even more quickly. Prepare for how this plays out with the Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 release date!

Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 Release Date and Time

Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 will release on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The episode will be available as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 8:30 AM PT / 10:30 AM CT / 11:30 AM ET. The latest English dub of recent episodes will also be simulcast later that same day.

If you’re looking to see what’s next for the convicts and their Yamada Asaemon but live abroad, you’re in luck! We’ve got a time zone guide for international viewers looking to tune in below:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:30 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:30 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:30 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:30 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:30 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:30 PM GMT
Europe5:30 PM CEST
Moscow6:30 PM MSK
India9:00 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:30 PM ICT
Philippines11:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, while the convicts learn to grasp the mysteries of the Tao, the power of the Lord Tensen is explained in some pretty uncomfortable fashion.

RECAP: Hell’s Paradise Episode 11 Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 12

The latest episode went over a lot. From Chobe’s recovery from an apparent death blow and quickly turning the tides in his fight, to Gabimaru learning to master his Tao, there was a lot to unpack. The understanding of Tao in combat is described as the combined notions of “strong” and “weak” power, combining them in a binary, complementary construct.

This goes on to explain why the Tensen are both male and female presenting, and why Mei was ostracized, only possessing Yin. As uncomfortably explained by the Doshi, part of harnessing their respective power is by joining their Yang with her Yin in the act of bochu jutsu, or sexual intercourse. Naturally, their desire to capture Mei becomes more problematic here, and Gabimaru and Gantetsusai see a greater purpose in defending her against these individuals.

Hells-Paradise-Episode-12-Release-Episode-11-Spoilers
Image: MAPPA

Gabimaru eventually masters his Tao in this fight, using the more empathetic side he has shown since coming to the island, as well as the relentless aggression he is infamous for with his Hollow persona. Meanwhile, Sagiri, Yuzuriha, Senta, and Hoko have a deadly confrontation with Mu Dan before the episode concludes.

With the release of Hell’s Paradise Episode 12, we’ll see more of this encounter, as well as possibly some developments from the mainland including an Iwagakure search party seeking out Gabimaru.

