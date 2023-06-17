Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 Release Date, Time, and Episode 11 Spoilers

Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise is really getting to the meaty parts of the plot in the latest episodes. Gabimaru and Gantetsusai tangle with two Doshi, who act as underlings and henchmen to the mysterious Lord Tensen. Their understanding of Tao is rapidly tested as an asset in this fight, while Chobe fights with another Doshi, adapting even more quickly. Prepare for how this plays out with the Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 release date!

Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 Release Date and Time

Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 will release on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The episode will be available as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 8:30 AM PT / 10:30 AM CT / 11:30 AM ET. The latest English dub of recent episodes will also be simulcast later that same day.

If you’re looking to see what’s next for the convicts and their Yamada Asaemon but live abroad, you’re in luck! We’ve got a time zone guide for international viewers looking to tune in below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, while the convicts learn to grasp the mysteries of the Tao, the power of the Lord Tensen is explained in some pretty uncomfortable fashion.

RECAP: Hell’s Paradise Episode 11 Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 12

The latest episode went over a lot. From Chobe’s recovery from an apparent death blow and quickly turning the tides in his fight, to Gabimaru learning to master his Tao, there was a lot to unpack. The understanding of Tao in combat is described as the combined notions of “strong” and “weak” power, combining them in a binary, complementary construct.

This goes on to explain why the Tensen are both male and female presenting, and why Mei was ostracized, only possessing Yin. As uncomfortably explained by the Doshi, part of harnessing their respective power is by joining their Yang with her Yin in the act of bochu jutsu, or sexual intercourse. Naturally, their desire to capture Mei becomes more problematic here, and Gabimaru and Gantetsusai see a greater purpose in defending her against these individuals.

Image: MAPPA

Gabimaru eventually masters his Tao in this fight, using the more empathetic side he has shown since coming to the island, as well as the relentless aggression he is infamous for with his Hollow persona. Meanwhile, Sagiri, Yuzuriha, Senta, and Hoko have a deadly confrontation with Mu Dan before the episode concludes.

With the release of Hell’s Paradise Episode 12, we’ll see more of this encounter, as well as possibly some developments from the mainland including an Iwagakure search party seeking out Gabimaru.

- This article was updated on June 17th, 2023