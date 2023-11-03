Spy x Family Code: White: U.S.A. Release Date and Where to Watch

Screenshot: Wit Studio

Spy x Family Code White is the long-anticipated movie that will bring the Forger Family to the big screen. Fans of the franchise have been excited about this upcoming adventure finally being released.

Since the film was first announced back in December 2022, the hype around the release has been constantly increasing. U.S. fans are wondering when the film will be released in their country to watch it as soon as it becomes available. Below, you can find all the information available about the U.S.A. release date of Spy x Family Code: White, as well as where you can watch it.

Spy x Family Code: White Release Details

Screenshot: Wit Studio

Spy x Family Code: White is set to be released in Japanese theaters this coming December 22, 2023. While it has not yet been confirmed, many fans expect the film to become available the same day via streaming platforms. This has been the case with several anime movies released in recent years.

It is still unknown if the film will be brought to U.S.A. cinemas, but it seems likely that it will. Over the last couple of years, anime films have been highly profitable, despite how limited their release has been. As more information about the release of Spy x Family Code: White on the U.S. is announced, we will continue updating this story for fans to be informed about the issue.

Spy x Family Code: White Streaming Details

Screenshot: Wit Studio

As of November 2023, no news has been released about the movie rights having been picked up by any streaming platform. However, most fans believe that Crunchyroll will be the one to release the movie for U.S. audiences. This streaming platform has been the home of the series since it was first released.

It is extremely likely that they will be once again tasked with bringing the Forger Family’s new adventure to fans outside of Japan. Still, until no official announcement is made, this is still speculation and could change at any minute.

What is the Film About?

Screenshot: Wit Studio

Agent Twilight is shocked when he is informed that he will be taken out of Operation Strix and another spy will take his place. Fearing that this new agent will not be up to the task, Loid takes the decision to help Anya win the upcoming Eden Academy cooking competition. If he can successfully accomplish this task, he will prove to his superiors that he is the right man for the job.

While thinking about how to help his daughter Anya win, he comes across the information that Eden’s principal, Benedict Goodfellow, has a favorite pastry. The Forger Family will travel to a distant region to get the ingredients necessary for this dish. Sadly, while they are there, a villainous man known as Type F will enact a plan that threatens to destroy world peace.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023