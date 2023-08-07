Spy x Family Season 2 Release Window and What to Expect

Image: Wit Studio / Cloverworks

One of the best new anime series in years is about to get its second installment this year! Spy x Family won awards and praise for its charming anime espionage comedy, so it’s no surprise it’s getting a second outing. But unlike other popular modern shows, this one is getting a Season 2 more quickly than you might expect. What will happen in Spy x Family Season 2, and what is the release date window? Find out this and more here!

Spy x Family Season 2 Release Date Window

Spy x Family will release in October 2023, according to an official graphic released by the series website. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot this update as it surfaced on Twitter! While we don’t know the exact date or whether it’ll simultaneously release its English sub, this is undeniably good news!

Show your love for the Forger family! 💚



SPY x FAMILY Season 2 coming for this October! In a few months, GET READY!



✨More: https://t.co/iAWrJuLemr pic.twitter.com/UsD8UJNhoN — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) August 7, 2023

The Wit Studio / Cloverworks hit is not given a specific date in mind, but similar teases were given for Hell’s Paradise earlier this year. For fans of that series, you might recall seeing teases of an April 2023 release, and then it quickly being announced for an April 1 release date. You can’t expect this in the case of Spy x Family, but it’s reasonable to at least get excited!

Spy x Family Season 2 Plot: What to Expect

From what we know of how far the anime has come in adapting the manga, we can expect it to pick up after Chapter 38 and onward. This could mean it continues the story immediately or takes a detour with Extra Mission 2. But the more important thing to know is the next arc it’ll adapt: the Cruise Adventure Arc, as the Imperial Scholars Mixer Arc closes.

In the Great Cruise Adventure Arc, we’ll see Yor pulling a delicate balancing act to conceal her assassin identity from Loid and Anya. We’ll also learn more about her organization, Garden, and her handler, the Shopkeeper. This all takes place on a cruise ship for which Loid and Anya win tickets, amid an assassination plot against Olka Gretcher and her son, Gram.

This article was updated on August 7th, 2023