Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

The excitement will only increase in Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4! Takemichi has seen the future that awaits him if he does not stop Izana and his cruel Tenjiku gang. He is determined to prevent that horrible timeline from becoming his reality. Sadly, things continue getting worse for our hero.

Related: Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Release Date Schedule: When You Can Expect New Episodes

Just when he thought that he was safe, another tragedy befell our hero, who ended up kidnapped without knowing what he did to deserve it. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4!

Beware spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Season 3.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 Release Details

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 is set to be released this coming Tuesday, October 24, at around 03:00 AM JST. The episode will be first aired through Japanese TV Networks in its original language. A few hours later, episode 4 will become available for international audiences in its sub-version. Below you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available according to your time zone.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 24 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 24 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Tuesday, October 24 Eastern Time (EST) 01:00 PM Tuesday, October 24 Atlantic Time (AST) 02:00 PM Tuesday, October 24 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Tuesday, October 24 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 24 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 24 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:30 PM Tuesday, October 24 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 01:00 AM Wednesday, October 25 Philippines (PHT) 02:00 AM Wednesday, October 25 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:30 AM Wednesday, October 25

Fans who want to enjoy Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 as soon as it is released can do so via Disney+. This streaming service requires you to pay a small fee before accessing its content, so fans should take that into account before the episode is released. On this platform, you can also find all the episodes of the previous season of the anime.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 Dub Details

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

While no details about the release of Tokyo Revengers Season 3’s English Dub version have been announced, fans believe that it will be released around December 2023 or January 2024. Fans based this theory on the fact that the English dub version of the previous season took around two months.

Related: Tokyo Revengers: Does Kisaki Time Travel?

This will likely be the case for season 3, as Disney is once again in charge of releasing the English Dub. Still, until the release date is not announced officially, this is speculation. Still, fans will not have to wait long to enjoy the show in English.

Episode 3 Recap

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

After witnessing the horrible future that awaits him if he fails, Takemichi arrives back in the past, desperate to look for Naoto. The boy was thankfully alive, but he could not send Takemichi to the future any longer, meaning that he was still dead at that time. This saddened our hero, who realized that this was his last opportunity to save Hina and his friends.

Related: Who is the Traitor in Tokyo Revengers? Explained

Hina talked to him during the night, telling him how happy she was to have him in her life. This chat invigorated Takemichi, who became determined to defeat Tenjiku and change the future. To achieve his goal, he went to the Sano household to speak with Mikey and Draken. The trio spoke about their enemies and how Izana could be connected to them.

Draken and Mikey believed that Izana was related to the Black Dragon, the most powerful gang in Japan that was created by Mikey’s brother Shinichiro. Emma also revealed that Izana is her half-brother, which is why Mikey recognizes him. Takemichi left the house, only to be attacked by Toman’s Fifth Division’s captain Mucho, who took him to an undisclosed location with Inupi and Koko.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2023