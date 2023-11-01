Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6: Release, Date Time, and Episode 5 Spoilers

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Tears will fall once Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6 is released. After escaping his kidnapper and learning who the traitor was, Takemichi quickly informed his friends, who knew that an all-out battle was soon to come.

As the members of the Tokyo Manji gang prepared to fight, Kisaki and Izana continued with their sinister plans to destroy Mikey. Still, no one could have expected them to be as cruel and bloodthirsty as they proved themselves to be. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6, as well as what happened in Episode 5.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6 Release Details

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6 is set to be released this coming Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at around 03:00 AM JST. Shortly after its broadcast in Japan through national TV networks, the episode will be released for international audiences to stream. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 7 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 7 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Tuesday, November 7 Eastern Time (EST) 01:00 PM Tuesday, November 7 Atlantic Time (AST) 02:00 PM Tuesday, November 7 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Tuesday, November 7 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 7 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 7 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:30 PM Tuesday, November 7 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 01:00 AM Wednesday, November 8 Philippines (PHT) 02:00 AM Wednesday, November 8 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:30 AM Wednesday, November 8

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6 Streaming Details

Fans who wish to stream the episode as soon as it becomes available can do so via Disney+. Both the app and the website for this streaming platform will release the episode with subtitles so you can watch it without any inconvenience.

If you want to witness what will happen in Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6, you will have to pay the small fee that Disney+ charges to access its content. Once you have paid, you will also be able to stream the previous season of the anime.

Episode 5 Spoilers

Knowing that Izana was the one behind Tenjiku shocked Emma, his and Mikey’s younger sister. The young woman began remembering when she first arrived at the Sano household after her mother abandoned her. She was scared and lonely, but Mikey promised to always be there for her and protect her. This was one of the reasons why Emma loved Mikey so much, despite only being half-siblings.

Far from the Sano’s home, Takemichi and Inupi told Mikey what Mucho did, revealing that the former Fifth Division captain was Tenjiku’s spy. Manjiro told his higher-ups to spread the word that Toman would be having a meeting to prepare for the inevitable confrontation against Izana’s gang. Later that day, all Toman members agreed that something had to be done to stop Tenjiku.

The next day, Inupi and Takemichi went to visit Baji’s grave, mentally preparing for the battle that would take place that night. Izana appeared out of nowhere, taunting the Toman members. Mikey and Emma arrived at the cemetery, unaware of their brother’s presence.

While the brothers spoke, Takemichi stayed behind to protect Emma, but he was unable to, as Kisaki and Hanma drove by on a speeding motorcycle to hit her in the head, killing her instantly. Mikey tried to take his sister to a hospital, but he was too late. The boy was in denial, telling Emma how they, along with Takemichi, Draken, and the rest of the gang would one day eat together again.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023