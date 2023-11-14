What Chapter and Episode is [spoiler] in One Piece? Answered

Image: Toei Animation

Familial ties have always been important to the story of One Piece, and few families within the series are more complex than Monkey D. Luffy’s. Luffy’s family tree includes some of One Piece‘s most influential characters and one of the most memorable is his paternal grandfather, Monkey D. Garp.

At the time it occurred, the revelation that Luffy’s grandfather is a high-ranking Navy Admiral was one of the biggest twists in the series, and it’s still a moment that many fans of the series remember fondly. It’s been nearly two decades since the truth came out about Luffy and Garp’s connection to each other, and a lot has happened since then, so let’s look back on the One Piece chapter and episode where Garp was revealed to be Luffy’s grandpa.

Which Chapter of One Piece Reveals that Garp Is Luffy’s Grandpa?

Although Garp was formally introduced in One Piece Chapter 68, the reveal that he is Luffy’s Grandfather came over two hundred chapters later in One Piece Chapter 431. Set at the tail end of the Water 7 Saga, the chapter sees the Straw Hat Pirates get to work planning the layout of their new ship, the soon-to-be-built Thousand Sunny. Their preparations are suddenly halted when Garp (literally) bursts into their hideout, leading to the surprise reveal of his and Luffy’s relationship.

While this revelation thoroughly shocks the rest of the Strawhat Pirates and Garp’s platoon of Marines, Garp and Luffy’s interaction quickly settles into a casual conversation. During this reunion, Garp turns the reveal of his relationship with Luffy into a one-two punch by letting it slip that Luffy’s father is Monkey D. Dragon, the commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Army fighting to overthrow the World Government.

While Garp is duty-bound to arrest Luffy and the Straw Hats, Garp quickly decides he can’t take his grandson in without giving him a chance to run away. This gives the Strawhats time to build their new vessel and flee Ennies Lobby, with Garp trying to halt their escape by lobbing hundreds of cannonballs at them with his bare hands.

The revelation that Gapr is Luffy’s grandfather plays out in One Piece Episode 313. The scene where Garp’s identity is revealed plays out almost exactly like it does in the manga, with Luffy and Garp discussing their relationship with a laid-back nonchalance that hilariously contrasts the absolute shock the other Straw Hats, the assembled Marines, and uninformed viewers feel as the truth is unveiled.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023