Best Spells in Elden Ring: The 5 Best Spells to Use For Magic Builds

It’s safe to say that magic builds are extremely viable, and in some cases, are quite overkill to get the job done in Elden Ring. The use of magic, in general, is oftentimes seen as being the “easy mode” in FromSoftware games. You just conjure up some kind of projectiles and don’t really interact with bosses because of their massive damage output or utility. To each their own, but if you want to get a basis for getting through the game without frustration, here are the five best spells to use if you go for a magic build in Elden Ring.

Best Spells in Elden Ring Ranked

5. Carian Phalanx

This is a rather strong and defensive spell to cast. This ability is very similar to the Ash of War, Glintblade Phalanx, because it has the same setup. It’ll cost a bit more FP and Intelligence to cast, so it’s definitely for people mostly running with an Intelligence build. It’s just a stronger version of it, given that you conjure up more swords.

This sorcery can be purchased from Preceptor Seluvis at Seluvis’ Rise or by buying it from the Twin Maidens via Seluvis’ Bell Bearing shop.

4. Glintstone Pebble

The Glintstone Pebble is the jack-of-all-trades when it comes to sorcery in Elden Ring. This spell is the starting spell for the Astrologer class, providing extremely strong and ranged DPS. It only gets better as an all-purpose spell because it’s rather cheap to cast, but also does incredible damage. The only downside to this spell is that it’s a single-target one. If you cast this at a bunch of enemies, you won’t have much luck taking them all down at once.

Aside from being a starter spell for the Astrologer, you can earn this from Sorceress Sellen at Waypoint Ruins, Thops at the Church of Irith, or the Twin Maiden Husks Bell Bearing Shop if Thops is not alive.

3. Adula’s Moonblade

If you’re farming mobs or need something more mobile on horseback, Adula’s Moonblade has you covered. This is basically the superior sword conjuring spell of the Cariant variants. If you have used spells like Carian Slicer or Greatsword, the Moonblade is an upgraded version of those two, having more range and a projectile that deals Frostbite. It may cost more, but it has huge offensive potential.

This spell is obtained after defeating Glintstone Dragon Adula at the Cathedral of Manus Celes.

2. Terra Magica

This strong utility sorcery buffs the strength of other magical attacks while inside the sigil. The radius is rather small, but with the state in which magic spells are in right now, this synergizes greatly with high-damaging spells to potential cheese every boss in Elden Ring.

You can obtain this sorcery after clearing the Academy Crystal Cave.

1. Comet Azur

It’s a bit surprising that this spell was not nerfed in the recent 1.03 patch that shook up the meta of other builds. Comet Azur is the spell of all spells, the boss melter, the cheesiest of cheeses. You may have come across dozens of videos where people shot this giant beam of cyan energy at a boss and deleted them in seconds. This is that spell.

Yes, Comet Azur has its drawbacks like heavy use of FP and locking the caster in the animation, but this has a damage output as if you’re 40 levels above the recommended content. If you pair this with the aforementioned Terra Magica, you can cast this for even longer.

Comet Azur can be obtained from Primeval Sorcerer Azur at the Hermit Village.

The best spells in the game are mostly those of the Glintstone family. That isn’t to say that other ones like the Dragon Incantations or the boss remembrances are no good. They are viable, but this list mostly shows what the most versatile and straightforward ones are. Hopefully, the other spells are made up to snuff to compete with the likes of the Glintstone spells, because those are the more visually stunning ones.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.