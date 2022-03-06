Sorceress Sellen is an important quest-giving NPC in Elden Ring who might be extremely useful for magic users. She’ll have you going through several locations in the Lands Between, possibly in places that are very well into the endgame. So here, as you do her quest, she’ll disappear after instructing you to find the sorcerer lost in the Sellia Hideaway in Caelid. Here’s how you can free Sorceress Sellen in Elden Ring.

How to free Sellen in Witchbane Ruins in Elden Ring

First, you should know that you have to defeat Starscourge Radahn to progress. Once you have felled what feels like the unbeatable beast, you will then have to meet up with her again at Waypoint Ruins. Sellen will tell you that the being you see before your eyes are but a projection of her. Her actual body is shackled up in Witchbane Ruins.

Head over to the Fourth Church of Marika Grace Site. From there, travel south until you hit Witchbane Ruins. The entrance to the underground is guarded by an Arcane Sphere of Faces. Once there, you’ll meet the actual Sellen. Talk to her and exhaust all her dialogue until she gives you her Primal Glintstone.

She’ll then tell you to take it to a new host in the ruins between Renna’s and Ranni’s Rise. Despite all the messages you have run into telling you about secret walls, there actually is a secret floor that you have to hit. It’ll unveil a set of stairs that leads down into the ruins. Just do a few downward hitting attacks or jump attacks to eventually unveil the hidden staircase.

Once there, you’ll be greeted by a message that tells you “do not touch” which sounds ominous. Ignore it and reveal the hidden wall just behind that message. Hand the Glintstone over to the intractable body, which will then lead you to go back to the Witchbane Ruins. Here, you’ll find Witch Hunter Jerren, where the quest continues.

Once you have spoken to him, head over to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library, where, you will make the choice to help Sellen or Jerren in this ongoing feud. Quest rewards may vary.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.