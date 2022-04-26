Elden Ring: Best Spirit Ash Summons After Patch 1.04

With the recent patches done to Elden Ring, there has been a shift in the meta. The Moonveil isn’t what it once was, and a few other aspects that would be considered to be “cheap” to purist standards have been toned down in terms of strength. For many, this is the first Souls-like game, which makes the use of summons helpful in making the legendarily difficult game somewhat bearable. Here, we’ll go over the best Spirit Ash summons to use after the latest patch in Elden Ring (1.04).

Best Spirit Ash Summons in Elden Ring After Patch 1.04

Now that the game has been out for quite some time, this list may still have representatives featured in our vanilla list. Since then, a clearer meta has been laid out. Also, a majority of the Spirit Summons is not obtained in the early game.

Stormhawk Deenh

Stormhawk Deenh is a bird summon who fights alongside you but doesn’t do too much damage. Instead, this hawk serves more as a decent aggro tool to help with dense mobs or to get a few free hits against a boss. For what it’s worth, Deenh can hold its own for about 30% of the game until AoE effects come into play, like all the lava spouts and explosions when fighting Rykard, or the bloody effects from Mohg.

Stormhawk Deenh can be acquired at the Chapel of Anticipation. This area can be accessed via the Four Belfries, just north of Glintstone Dragon Smarag.

Greatshield Soldier Ashes

The Greatshield Soldiers are also another utility-based set of summons in Elden Ring. They won’t dish out a ton of damage, but what they can do is provide lots of aggro and good posture-breaking. As long as they take frontal damage, their shields will negate a lot of it. They aren’t the best summon to use if you’re going up against enemies that deal area damage. Most of the time, if they are hit with AoE, they will go down rather quickly.

This Spirit Ash can be obtained by looting a corpse in Nokron, Eternal City.

Mausoleum Soldier Ashes

If you want to use a set of summons that are a bit more mobile and provide the same kind of utility that the Greatshield Soldiers do, that’s what the Mausoleum Soldiers do. They’re more mobile because they can teleport, and they have Brass Shields instead of the great shields.

To get the Mausoleum Soldier Ashes, you’ll have to pick them up at the Deeproot Depths. The closest Site of Grace will be the Deeproot Depths.

Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet

If you need just a bit more survivability against mobs and certain bosses, this particular summons can help you tremendously. Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet isn’t much of a damage dealer, but she can heal you for a good amount. Don’t expect her to be your only source for healing in a pinch, but she can help you withstand a few extra lethal combos.

To obtain this Spirit Ash, you have to complete Ranni’s questline, then head over to Seluvis’ Rise and purchase this with Starlight Shards.

Latenna the Albinauric

If you were a fan of the Ancestral Follower or Marionette Soldiers, Latenna the Albinauric exceeds their damage potential and then some. She’s a ranged Spirit Summon who can solo enemies and fend for herself. With her high DPS potential, she does lack mobility. You basically have to summon her from afar, like a turret, while you draw most of the aggro so she can wither your enemies away.

Latenna’s ashes can be obtained after clearing the Lakeside Crystal Cave dungeon in Liurnia. After exhausting her dialogue and starting Albus’ quest, she should leave her ashes where she lays with her wolf companion.

Lhutel the Headless

Lhutel is considered one of the more solid overall picks of Spirit Ashes to summon because of her defensive and offensive capabilities. Pair that with the fact that she can cast Death Blight. She’s one of the closest alternatives to the Mimic Tear post-nerfs.

Her Spirit Ashes can be obtained after defeating the Cemetery Shade at the Tombsward Catacombs.

Black Knife Tiche

Damage-over-time (DoT) effects are quite slept on in Elden Ring. You can inflict something like poison or scarlet rot and play defensively as you see your opponents succumb to the ailments. Black Knife Tiche inflicts a status called Bloodflame, which is a lot stronger than the aforementioned two. She is also very agile and can heal, making her survivability very reliable.

To get this Spirit, you have to defeat Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader at the Ringleader’s Evergaol in Liurnia. This place cannot be accessed until you near the end of Ranni’s questline.

Mimic Tear

Despite the nerfs we saw in the last few patch notes, the Mimic Tear is still considered to be the best spirit in Elden Ring. This thing was basically soloing bosses, eliminating all of the difficulty presented in the game. It’s not as strong as it was before, and might not be the best pick for everything, but the Mimic Tear is the most versatile when it comes to mobbing and fighting most bosses.

The Mimic Tear Ashes are obtained inside a Stonesowrd Key statue at Night’s Sacred Ground.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.