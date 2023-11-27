Anime Max Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Image: Anime Max Team

Anime Max Simulator allows you to put your fighting skills to the test across iconic anime locations. You can summon rare anime characters to fight by your side and improve your chances of winning. The more enemies to defeat, the stronger you become.

Defeating enemies grants you Yen, Gold, and Materials which can be used to upgrade your characters. However, if you’re looking to cut back on the grind, you can use codes. Roblox codes grant you these items for free. We have compiled a complete list of Anime Max Simulator Codes.

All Anime Max Simulator Codes List

Anime Max Simulator Codes (Working)

Here are all the working codes for Anime Max Simulator:

UPDATE7—Redeem for free 50 Crystals, Drops Potions x3, Luck Potions x3, Power Potions x3, Yen Potions x3, Exp Potions x3, and Damage Potions x3 rewards!

500Likes—Redeem for free 20 Crystals, Socu Fingers x30, and 20 Gold rewards!

SorryForDelay—Redeem for free Power Potions x2, Yen Potions x2, Damage Potions x2, Luck Potions x2, Drops Potions x2, and Exp Potions x2 rewards!

BugsFixed—Redeem for free Power Potion, Yen Potion, Damage Potion, Luck Potion, Drops Potion, and Exp Potion rewards!

LoveAllOfYou—Redeem for free Power Potion, Yen Potion, Damage Potion, Luck Potion, Drops Potion, and Exp Potion rewards!

SubToYuki22—Redeem for free Exp Potion and Drops Potion rewards!

100Likes—Redeem for free Exp Potion and Drops Potion rewards!

SWORDS—Redeem for free Damage Potions x3 rewards!

Anime Max Simulator Codes (Expired)

Here are all the expired codes for Anime Max Simulator:

FixCommands

UpdateServer

UpdateServers

AfterUpd

UPDATE6

FirstShutdown

Re-Release

GAMECOMEBACK

EPIC200KVISITS

FixesToMarks

UPDATE3

TrialShutdown

UPDATE2

1KLikes

MiniUpdate

DropFixes

FixRaidBoss

Thx100Likes

YenForAll

LastShut

SryForShuts

UPDATE3

UPDATE1

Release

ReleaseDelay

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Max Simulator

To redeem codes in Anime Max Simulator, follow the steps given below:

Launch Anime Max Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Twitter menu on the right side of the screen. Type in your working code in the Enter Code text box. Click on the Redeem button to obtain your free rewards.

How can you get more Anime Max Simulator codes?

To get more Anime Max Simulator codes, follow the developer on their X (formerly Twitter) account at @Macedodev. You should also join the official Anime Max Simulator Discord server.. Make sure to check out these pages regularly for the latest codes. The developer promised to hand out new codes at 5k likes so make sure to spread the word.

Why are my Anime Max Simulator codes not working?

Sometimes your Anime Max Simulator code may not work. This can happen for a few reasons. In most cases, players end up mistyping the code. To avoid this, make sure you copy and paste the code. Additionally, there’s a chance your code could be expired. Roblox codes are valid for a short period of time so make sure to redeem them as soon as they’re posted.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Max Simulator

The good news is that there are other ways to get free rewards in Anime Max Simulator besides codes. You can join the official Anime Max Team Roblox group. Doing so will grant you a free Auto-Open feature while summoning new troops. This will save you from the hassle of having to press the button each time.

What is Anime Max Simulator?

Anime Max Simulator is an online anime-inspired simulator game where players get to prove themselves against different opponents. The only way to level up is to defeat enemies. However, the battles are not about who can throw the hardest punch. Instead, they require strategy as you summon allies and swords to utilize in battle.

For more free Roblox codes, check out our Roblox Codes page. We have plenty of codes for a range of experiences, such as Anime Star Simulator, Punch A Anime, and Fortblox.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023