Anime Spirits Codes (November 2023)

Inspired by A One Piece Game and Project XL, Anime Spirits is an addicting game. Players get to play as their favorite anime characters. You can travel between worlds using various Souls in the game. Whether it’s Goku or Naruto, you’re bound to have a blast playing the game. I sure did.

That said, you can increase your chances of winning the game with codes. Roblox codes allow you to claim gems, Race Spins, Perks Spins, EXP, and more. For your ease, we have compiled a complete list of Anime Spirits codes.

All Anime Spirits Codes List

Anime Spirits Codes (Working)

Here are all the working codes for Anime Spirits:

500KVISITS—Redeem for 100 Gems

3KLIKES—Redeem for 150 Gems and 3 Race/Perks Spins

1KLIKES—Redeem for 150 gems

FIXES—Redeem for 2 Race Spins and 2 Perk Spins

RELEASE—Redeem for 3 Race Spins and 3 Perk Spins

DOUBLEEXP—Redeem for double EXP for 15 minutes

Anime Spirits Codes (Expired)

Here are all the expired codes for Anime Spirits:

TAKLAMAN—Redeem for 5 Perk Spins

RESETSTATS—Redeem for a Stat Reset

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Spirits

To redeem codes in Anime Spirits, follow the steps given below:

Launch Anime Spirits on Roblox. Click on the Menu button in the bottom left corner of the screen. Next, click on the Codes button. Type in your working code in the Enter Code text box. Click on the Redeem code button to claim your reward.

How can you get more Anime Spirits codes?

To get more Anime Spirits codes, follow the developer on X (formerly Twitter) at @Taklaman1. You can also subscribe to the developer’s YouTube channel, Taklaman for the latest codes. Sometimes developers release codes in the videos they upload on YouTube. Additionally, you should join the official Taklaman Discord server.

Why are my Anime Spirits codes not working?

Your Anime Spirits codes might not work for a few reasons. First, you might have messed up the spelling of the code. Make sure to double-check your spelling before hitting the Redeem code button. Your code could also simply be expired. When new updates are released, old codes mostly expire. So, don’t wait to redeem your codes.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Spirits

Currently, there are no other ways to get free rewards in Anime Spirits besides codes. However, you can shoot the developer a text to air out your concerns. You might just see some freebies in the next update this way. Previously, the developer promised to release new codes at 5k likes.

What is Anime Spirits?

Anime Spirits brings forth an anime-inspired adventure. Players get to prove their skills as they take on different characters. You can use Race Spins to change your race while Perk Spins help you get luck boosts and more health. Make sure to get your hands on Souls. They spawn every half hour and grant you abilities. Additionally, the game provides both mobile and console support.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023