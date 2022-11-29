Avatar: The Way of Water’s Box Office Numbers in China and India Are Good/Bad News for the Movie

Image: 20th Century Studios

Are you wondering how foreign markets like China and India will affect Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office numbers? In recent years Hollywood has realized that China’s consumption of its movies has dwindled, and the foreign effect on box office numbers has lowered to all-time lows. This has caused Hollywood to grow weary of focusing its efforts on the Middle Kingdom and other foreign markets like India. Here is everything you need to know about why Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office numbers in China and India are good and bad news for the Movie.

James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water box office success will most likely need a boost from international movie markets like China and India to be considered successful. The success of the Avatar sequel will determine if we get every planned sequel of Avatar that Cameron laid out. Lucky for us, Avatar: The Way of Water is the most anticipated foreign film of 2022 in China and other countries that consume movies created in the United States. Here’s everything we know about how successful Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to perform in foreign markets based on presale performance and hype.

China’s Impact on Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Success

Fu Ruoqing, vice chairman of China Film Group, tweeted that they are very excited to work with Disney on Avatar: The Way of Water because the whole world highly anticipates it. This statement addresses the concern of China blocking Avatar: The Way of Water due to previous issues with Marvel and Disney. An example of the issue China had was Disney not releasing Black Widow on the date they requested. This ultimately caused China to shadow-ban the MCU.

India’s Impact on Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Success

20th Century Studios India has reported that over 15,000 tickets for Avatar: The Way of Water have already been sold in premium formats across 45 theaters in just three days. They expect the advance sales for Avatar to rise even more since we are still a few weeks out from the film’s release on December 16. It is also expected that Avatar: The Way of Water will become one of the highest-grossing foreign films in India, a title currently held by Avengers: Endgame.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release in theaters on December 16, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022