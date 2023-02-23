Best Harry Potter Gifts for Your Favorite Witch or Wizard

Image: Warner Bros.

Every HP fan knows that the best way to celebrate special occasion is with the best Harry Potter gifts. Whether it be for younger fans of the books or movies, or for those who grew up basking in the wonderful Wizarding World created by JK Rowling, there’s always something for everyone across birthdays, Christmases, and all holidays in between.

What are the best Harry Potter Gifts?

The best Harry Potter gifts can range from novelty items straight from the books or the movies, items inspired by the series, or maybe even the books or the movies themselves. With such a rich history and lore behind it, it’s not hard to find a gift that will fit every loved one in your life, whether they are an aspiring witch or wizard. Here is a quick rundown of the best Harry Potter gifts:

The Official Harry Potter Baking Book

Image: Scholastic

A perfect gift for the witch or wizard who’s also obsessed with the weird, quirky, and outright delicious foods in the movies, The Official Harry Potter Baking Book features 43 tasty recipes.

Unlike unofficial cookbooks that were only inspired by the series, this one actually comes from the Wizarding World license, meaning that every recipe you see here has been most likely curated to fit the best with Harry Potter universe. From Pumpkin Patch Pies to a realistic Hogwarts Gingerbread, get this gift for foodies also obsessed with the Boy who Lived.

The Noble Collection Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set

Image: The Noble Collection

An impressive replica that’s sure to bring back memories of Ron’s brave sacrifice in the first movie, this Noble Collection Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set is an official licensed product from the Wizarding World. It’s also one of the more impressive collectibles from the series, featuring 32 finely sculpted pieces reminiscent of that in the Sorceror’s Stone.

A perfect gift for fans who are also burgeoning chess players, this one is a great option across all ages thanks to its high quality.

Harry Potter Chocolate Frog

Image: Wizarding World

Who can ever forget Harry’s first encounter with the iconic chocolate frogs, a staple of the Hogwarts Express sweets trolley. If you want the same experience for your special witch or wizard – sans the moving frog – then the official Harry Potter store in the UK has them in different chocolate flavors.

Each chocolate frog package is accompanied by the collectible wizard card, featuring iconic characters like Godric Gryffindor, Salazar Slytherin, Helga Hufflepuff, and Rowena Ravenclaw, Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Defense Against the Dark Arts Professor Gilderoy Lockhart, and more.

Harry Potter Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans

Image: Wizarding World

Another iconic food straight from the sweets trolley, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans is an amazing callback to the whimsical nature of the books and the movies. “When they say ‘every flavor,’ they literally mean every flavor,” as Ron succinctly put it. Flavors can range from the sweet and benign like blueberry, marshmallow, and banana, to the outright disgusting like ear wax, grass, and soap.

A perfect novelty gift that can be enjoyed with a group of fellow Harry Potter fans, especially at party games or similar festivities.

The Noble Collection Harry Potter Wand

Image: Wizarding World

In the Wizarding World, nothing could beat the wands used by the wizards and witches when it comes to recognizability. The Noble Collection also carries an authentic Harry Potter wizard wand, a perfect collectible for those who love the series. It comes in the Ollivanders wand box and features an authentic recreation of Harry’s phoenix core wand.

There is a slight difference though – this replica is 15 inches in length, while Harry’s wand was canonically 11 inches in the books. The Noble Collection also has wands of the other characters, including Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, Snape, and even Voldemort’s sinister-looking stick.

Harry Potter Knit Scarf

Image: Wizarding World

Want to feel like you’re celebrating the Christmas holidays at Hogwarts, sneaking out to Hogsmeade under an Invisibility Cloak? This knit scarf is perfect for cold and snowy weather and comes in a variety of different designs for you to show off that House pride.

While some third-party sellers also sell these, the authentic ones at the official Harry Potter store can’t be beat, as it comes in different designs across all four Hogwarts Houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

Harry Potter LEGO Sets

Image: LEGO

LEGO has collaborated with a lot of different franchises over its many years, and as such it’s not surprising to see Harry Potter and his friends be immortalized in iconic building block sets. Harry Potter LEGO sets come in many different scenarios, with some of the more popular ones including Harry’s escape from Privet Drive via the flying Ford Anglia in Chamber of Secrets, the friends brewing Polyjuice Potion in the girls’ bathroom in the same movie, and even a Quidditch match set.

There are also some very complex ones for serious LEGO builders, including an impressive replica of Hogwarts that includes 6020 pieces and Platform 9 ¾ and the Hogwarts Express.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train Set

Image: Lionel

Another aspect of the movies that always come to mind whenever people bring up Harry Potter is the lumbering Hogwarts Express, that magical steam locomotive that carries the students from the fictional Platform 9 ¾ to the wizarding school. If your significant loved one enjoys the relaxation brought about by a good model train, then this Hogwarts Express train set is a perfect choice.

It features a battery-operated replica of the Hogwarts Express, complete with lights and sounds for a more authentic experience, plus 32 pieces of track that can be assembled in three different ways.

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection

Image: Warner Bros.

Experience the magic of the movies all over again, or maybe even fall in love with it for the first time; whichever fan you give this to, they’ll be sure to enjoy it thoroughly. A boxed collection of the eight Harry Potter movies that come in Blu-ray, DVD, or 4K UHD formats, this is the perfect Harry Potter gift for the superfan who wants something tangible to collect.

It can also make for a great surprise for fans who have only ever read the books, however rare that may be.

Harry Potter Books Special Edition Boxed Set

Image: Scholastic

Widely considered by a lot of millennials to be an important part of their childhood, this very special package is possibly one of the best gifts you can give to any avid Harry Potter fan. For readers who grew up with the Scholastic-published versions in the US, the set comes in a collectible slipcase featuring art by Mary GrandPre, who is best known for her illustrations on all of the books’ covers and chapter openings.

In the special case that someone you know is only a fan of the movies and has never read the books, then this is the perfect gift to get them started on the wonders of reading Harry Potter.

