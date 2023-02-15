Harry Potter Movies vs. Books: Which is Better?

Image: Warner Bros.

Ask any ardent Harry Potter fan if they prefer the movies to the books, and you will get a different answer every time. Some fans prefer the adaptations, carried by a strong cast of characters that they grew up with from the first time Harry and his friends got off the Hogwarts Express in the very first movie. Some, however, are book purists who believe that the source material will always be better than the movie adaptations.

Which is Better: the Harry Potter Movies or the Nooks?

As with every subjective comparison, there are good arguments for both sides of either Harry Potter books or movies. Let’s take a closer look at each book and its accompanying movie adaptation and see which one holds up better to scrutiny overall.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

The first entry in the series was a landmark title in the fantasy genre, and eventually it managed to even grow into a media empire that is enjoyed by millions across the world. It seemed inevitable that Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone would eventually get a film adaptation, and fans around the world rejoiced when it did. The question remains: how does it hold up against the source material?

Winner: Movie!

Even though it’s undeniable how influential Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is in the realm of literature, it was the film adaptation that brought Harry and his friends to global stardom and success. The movie is perfectly cast, perfectly acted, and perfectly wondrous, garnering both critical and commercial success. It is also best known for creating stars out of its three main leads: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint achieved infamy overnight in their roles as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. Additionally, the movie holds up really well today thanks to its timeless, wondrous music and overall simple yet highly enjoyable premise.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Chamber of Secrets may be the weakest book in the series, but it’s still quite a fun read that holds up to this day. The novel takes a darker turn, showing off a more evil and sinister side of the wondrous Wizarding World. Four years after its publication, the movie adaptation was released, featuring the now-infamous cast of characters. In the end, though, only one can be better.

Winner: Movie!

Chamber of Secrets’ film adaptation may be the closest adaptation out of all the books in the series, but in the end, the movie still managed to surpass the source material, albeit very close. To this day, many elements of the film are still remembered fondly, especially if you’ve seen the first one. The flying Ford Anglia is still one of the most iconic moments in the series, as are Harry’s misadventures with Dobby the house-elf. Even the CGI still holds up to this day, and overall, Chamber of Secrets is arguably a better movie than Sorcerer’s Stone.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

The third book in the series, Prisoner of Azkaban introduced characters and plot points that would go on to shape the future of Harry Potter. It is also notable for being the only book in the entire series where the main antagonist, Voldemort, does not make a personal appearance. This worked immensely in its favor, as Harry’s story and his personal relationships got to develop more, and it gave readers a glimpse of how his story will progress further. While the book is amazing in and of itself, the adaptation has its cards stacked against it; Richard Harris, who portrayed Dumbledore for the first two movies, passed away, and the series was moving from director Chris Columbus to Alfonso Cuaron. Did these changes finally give the books an edge over the movies?

Winner: Movie!

The answer is a resounding no. Despite the odds being stacked against it, Prisoner of Azkaban’s film adaptation ended up becoming the most critically acclaimed and beloved out of all the Harry Potter films, with fans and critics alike considering it the best out of the eight movies. It may be a bit jarring if you’ve grown fond of the whimsical and somewhat childish scope set by the first two movies, but Prisoner of Azkaban embraces the noticeable change in tone for a more grounded and realistic take on Rowling’s Wizarding World. All the newcomers who would eventually get larger roles in the later movies are all perfectly cast as well; Gary Oldman brought an aloof yet familiar performance to his Sirius Black, while David Thewlis perfectly portrayed a mysterious yet friendly Remus Lupin, two people who would become integral to Harry’s growth not just as a wizard but as a person.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

The fourth book in the series sees Harry and his friends in the midst of two major events in the Wizarding World: the Quidditch World Cup and the Triwizard Tournament. Goblet of Fire is the novel to actually start expanding Harry’s world outside of Hogwarts, as he encounters different allies and foes from outside of his beloved school. It is also notable for introducing Voldemort in the flesh for the very first time and ending with one of the most intense showdowns between the Boy Who Lived and He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. While the book reveled in the tension and perfectly captured the stakes of Harry’s fourth year at Hogwarts, it’s still a question if the film adaptation managed to perfectly translate it to the big screen.

Winner: Book!

For the first time in the series, the Goblet of Fire book ended up being better than its movie counterpart. While a lot of critics enjoyed the movie overall, it was a bit disappointing to see if you’d read the book beforehand, as the film changed a lot of the story beats and plot points. While it does work to some degree, it was glaring enough in some instances to distract you from the overall pacing. The Quidditch World Cup, which was an important enough event that Rowling dedicated a full chapter to it, ended up being cut entirely. Hermione’s attempts to promote the welfare of house-elves were also removed, and Sirius Black’s repeated communication with Harry was condensed into a single encounter. There are many others that was cut in order to make the movie more adaptable, but overall it hurt the film rather than enhance it, in direct contrast to what Cuaron did with Prisoner of Azkaban.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Following the events of Goblet of Fire, Harry finds himself dealing with the fact that most people in the Wizarding World would rather not accept that Voldemort has returned. This leads to his isolation, resulting in a broodier, more serious, and overall angstier Harry — an important distinction that has huge ramifications as the story moves toward its conclusion. Order of the Phoenix is one of the very best books in the series, carried by a strong, more adult plot and Rowling giving readers a more mysterious, unexplained side of magic. The story also balances Harry’s internal turmoil with the usual pangs of teenage life, featuring complex characters and relationships. Did the movie adaptation live up to this great source material?

Winner: Book!

The answer is also a resounding no. Like the previous film adaptation of Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix suffered a lot due to the many cuts and changes made to the source material. One of the most notable cuts is the exclusion of the whole Quidditch subplot, a very controversial decision, to say the least. Ron has a whole subplot in the book as he starts to grow into his own character, with him trying out for the Gryffindor Quidditch team, but in the film it’s absent in its entirety. Likewise, Neville and his entire arc were butchered down, resulting in a very watered-down film conclusion that lacks the impact and bite of Dumbledore’s final speech to Harry in the book. Harry finding out his father’s dark past with Snape was also downplayed and cut. All in all, the movie is notably worse due to how much the plot has shifted and how it ultimately ended.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

The penultimate book in the series features Harry in what would technically be his final year at Hogwarts, and as such, Rowling pulls out all the stops across the fantasy, action, and drama departments. Harry’s vindication when Voldemort was finally revealed to be alive did not make his life any easier; in fact, he now has to deal with the facts of the prophecy, all without the help of his beloved godfather, Sirius Black. His private lessons and training with Dumbledore and coming to terms with his destiny also take a front seat, with the book culminating in one of the most powerful moments in the entire series. Does the film manage to do all this justice, though?

Winner: Book!

Despite the book ranking a little lower against the other books in the Harry Potter series, it is still the better medium to enjoy Half-Blood Prince as opposed to the movie adaptation. For the third film in a row, the decision to cut a lot of the book’s most central arcs hurt the movie rather than enhance it. Voldemort’s past as Tom Riddle was supposed to take center stage here, with Harry learning his past in order to better prepare for him in the future. Instead, it was all condensed into Riddle and his past as a young boy. The story of the cave and its importance to Voldemort’s Horcrux was removed, and without, it the cave simply appeared as a bleak, random place that the Dark Lord chose on a whim, completely contradicting his character. The choice to cut a lot of Harry’s meetings with Dumbledore also severely impacted the next film, as some of the resulting actions by the main characters felt out of nowhere.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

The final book in the series sees Harry leaving Hogwarts to try and stop Voldemort once and for all, and what follows is a grand adventure marked by both touching and tragic moments. Rowling pulls out all the stops on this one, and as a result, we see Harry, Ron, and Hermione on their farewell tour as the trio embark on the most dangerous journey of their lives set against the backdrop of Voldemort’s return to power. The plot is so expansive, in fact, that it was ultimately split into two movies. With almost five hours between these two films, have they managed to capture the finality of the Harry Potter series?

Winner: Movie(s)!

After three fairly weak adaptations, the decision to split Deathly Hallows worked wonderfully in its favor, resulting in two amazing movies that end the decade-long film series. Despite some plot pieces that were awkwardly left hanging due to their exclusion from Half-Blood Prince, Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2 are amazing farewell letters to the series’ fans around the world, many of whom grew up with Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The decision to significantly change Harry and Voldemort’s final battle may have been controversial for some but turning it into a more action-packed romp ultimately worked in its favor. Overall, the movies are certifiable classics, perfect examples of books adaptations done right and with care put towards respecting the Harry Potter fanbase.

