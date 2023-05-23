Chainsaw Man Chapter 131 Spoilers, Recap, and Release Timeline

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto and Shueisha

Did you finish reading Chapter 130 and are looking at Chainsaw Man spoilers and raw scans because you can’t wait for the next chapter to release? Luckily, we are back on a weekly release schedule again. Even so, we will provide Chainsaw Man Chapter 131 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 Recap: Will Denji and Asa Become Devil Food?

We now know why it took two weeks for Chapter 130, ‘Killing Building,’ to be released. It was because we were treated to six double spread scenes, and it was fire! In it, we see Asa riding the Chainsaw Man motorcycle as they attempt to escape the Falling Devil. Then, in a one-liner that would make any ’80s action star scene proud, the Falling Devil tells them to “Eat It” before throwing a massive building at them. Then, however, we see Asa and Denji ramping off the building on a collision course into the hungry belly of an unknown Devil (shown in the feature image above).

Chainsaw Man Chapter 131 Spoilers

There are no Chainsaw Man Chapter 131 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans, but we will update once they drop. With us being back to a standard release schedule, we expect them to release sometime this week.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 131 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 131 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, May 30

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, May 30

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, May 30

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , May 30

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , May 30

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , May 30

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , May 30

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , May 30

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , May 30

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , May 30

, 12:00 AM PHT Tuesday , May 30

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, May 31

Related: 15 Best Chainsaw Man Wallpaper and Backgrounds

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 131?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 131 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 131 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023