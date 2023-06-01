Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko has progressively descended into darker, more intense storylines since its 2020 manga debut. It’s been a stellar ride, loaded with commentary about the dizzying highs and abysmal lows of stardom, while its protagonists work tirelessly to get revenge. The series has evolved from simply Aqua’s story to incorporate its supporting cast and deuteragonist, Ruby, as well, in a continuing saga of a fictional Japan after the death of genius idol Ai Hoshino. Newcomers to the series might be wondering, though, how many chapters are in the Oshi no Ko manga?

How Many Chapters Does Oshi no Ko Have?

Oshi no Ko is currently about to release Chapter 120, with a potential ending in sight as the plot in the manga has undergone several key reveals in recent chapters. The series is into its 9th story arc, with the latest one seemingly a major gambit to lure out Ai’s killer and understand the bizarre mystery around Aqua and Ruby’s reincarnation.

Whether this is prolonged remains to be seen, as the series has become increasingly popular in light of the incredible anime adaptation. But series creator Aka Akasaka knows what he is doing, and knows when to draw out an acclaimed series, or when to bring it to a close.

The series could foreseeably go into late 2023 or early 2024 with how it’s being paced so far. 120+ Chapters in the Oshi no Ko manga might seem intimidating, but in reality, it only takes up to about a day to read. Correction, a great day.

It’s also far less intimidating than the hilariously prolonged series One Piece or Golgo 13 with its obscene 208 volumes (and counting!) and you’ll often find yourself zooming through the story. It’s well-paced, with a singular story in mind while also exploring its characters’ experiences with fascinating depth and finesse.

If you’ve not checked this one out, I highly recommend it, especially since the anime will take a long time to catch up.

- This article was updated on May 31st, 2023