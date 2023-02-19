In Hogwarts Legacy Who Published the Law of Elemental Transfiguration?

Image: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy allows Wizarding World fans unprecedented freedom to roam the famed fictional magic school. More than simply exploring Hogwarts, you’ll find yourself learning far more about the institution’s history, especially as you’re attending as a student in the 19th century. While the plot of Harry Potter has yet to come to pass, you’ll find a lot of lore in its place for you to chew on. One such topic in Hogwarts Legacy is who published the Law of Elemental Transfiguration.

Who Wrote the Law of Elemental Transfiguration in Hogwarts Legacy?

Gamp established the Law of Elemental Transfiguration as described in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re asked by Sophronia Franklin who established it, you’ll be presented with three choices:

Gamp.

Evangeline Orpington.

Laverne de Montmorency.

Answering this is part of round 2 of Sophronia’s questions. Completing them all gains you 3 Wiggenweld Potions, 1 Maxima Potion, and 1 Edurus Potion.

What is the Law of Elemental Transfiguration in Hogwarts Legacy?

These dictate the central rules behind Transfiguration, primarily the limitations of what you can do with conjuration, a particular brand of the discipline. You could conjure basic food items and creatures, or enlarge, multiply, or otherwise transform them. But you can not conjure something unique, such as particularly good or nutritious food, from nothing.

Food is simply one of the exceptions to what you can conjure with Transfiguration, similar to how replicators in Star Trek can make cookies or even the ingredients to bake them, but they just won’t taste the same as from scratch.

While Gamp is hardly much of a lead on who the writer of this law is, it’s possible it was a surname given the existence of other Gamps in the Wizarding World. As for the other two characters mentioned in the quiz, Evangeline Orpington was the Minister for Magic who conceived the famed hidden Platform 9 3/4 as it would later appear in Harry Potter. Laverne de Montmorency was a Potions specialist who was particularly famed for her advancement in Love Potions.

While neither of these other characters is the answer, they make for interesting trivia and make for a fun way to discover the Wizarding World for yourself.

- This article was updated on February 19th, 2023