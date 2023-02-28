Image: Universal Pictures

Cocaine Bear is a campy gorefest, and while it’s technically based on a true story, it naturally takes some intense liberties in the process of making it into a feature film. It’s nonetheless entertaining, with some fun performances and frankly some awesome onscreen acting talent, especially if you like good TV lead actors and one or two film legends. What could have been a schlocky creature feature has captivated the public, and it has fans wondering, is Cocaine Bear on Amazon Prime Video?

Is Cocaine Bear on Amazon Prime Video, or Will it Be There Later?

Cocaine Bear is not currently on Amazon Prime Video, but will join the Peacock library first after its initial run in theaters. The movie only recently released in theaters, on February 24, 2023. Many studios typically settle on 45 days after the premiere, meaning we could see Cocaine Bear come to the service around April 10, 2023, with an appearance on Amazon Prime Video roughly 4 months after.

But for now, the Elizabeth Banks-directed horror comedy is sweeping at the box office, cutting up lines out of the Ant-Man second weekend and crushing other movies into powder.

Is Cocaine Bear Performing Well in Theaters?

Cocaine Bear is exceeding expectations thanks to its viral appeal, hilariously absurd (but technically true) premise, and great stars. The movie has already generated roughly its budget back in box office revenue within its first weekend, in the midst of a decline in box office revenue for the MCU after disappointing turnout for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The movie has made over $30 million, most of which was from the US Domestic box office. This is pretty impressive, especially for an R-rated movie that could just as easily be dismissed as a silly splatterfest. Just make sure to wink when you order Coke at the concession counter before going into the show.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023