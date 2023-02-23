Image: Paramount

Star Trek: Picard aired its season 3 premiere last week to the delight of Trek fans everywhere. While it seemingly casts aside some of the more intimate character drama of Jean-Luc Picard, it steps in the right tonal direction while reuniting old friends for a new adventure. But what lies ahead with this new revelation about JL’s old flame, Beverly Crusher? We’ll have to find out on Star Trek: Picard season 3, episode 2, as the release date and time draw near.

Star Trek Picard Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

Star Trek: Picard airs episode 2 of season 3 on February 23, 2023. It is a new episode, the second of 10 episodes planned for the final season of The Next Generation’s loving sequel series. The episode continues where the premiere left off, along with the shocking revelation about Beverly Crusher having more than one son, and Picard finding himself on a new adventure with Captain Riker.

If you’re wanting to know when you can crack into the latest episode, you’re also in luck.

Star Trek Picard Season 3 Episode 2 Release Time

The latest episode, named Disengage, airs at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET on February 23, 2023. This is the typical release pattern of the show, becoming available on Paramount Plus in the United States. If you’re viewing internationally, you can find the show on Crave in Canada, as well as Amazon Prime Video or Paramount Plus in the UK.

Star Trek Picard Season 3 Plot

Doing away with the misery of the first 2 seasons, Picard has seemingly moved on from his most prominent personal drama. He’s settling down (in his nineties, but still) and attempting a long-term relationship with Laris, a Romulan with whom he takes a bigger shot at this bond at the end of season 2. Suddenly, he receives an encrypted distress call from Dr. Beverly Crusher, a previous romantic link of his, and with Laris’ encouragement, he sets out to help her, believing that he’s the only one she can trust.

Picard gets his old first officer William Riker involved as well, and the latter hatches a hare-brained scheme to redirect the USS Titan toward the source of the call. On the vessel, they find the newly-official Starfleet Commander Seven of Nine (or Annika Hansen) serving as first officer to Captain Liam Shaw.

Despite the arrogant Captain’s attempts to contain the antics of these two aging Starfleet legends, Picard and Riker can change the ship’s course and deploy a shuttle to Crusher’s aid. Little do they know that their rescue only serves to bring Crusher’s enemies closer, and a ship of uncertain origin is revealed to be in pursuit. What’s more, it appears Dr. Crusher has a second son with a conspicuously English accent, which, unlike Wesley, indicates Picard may have left more of a legacy than he anticipated.

