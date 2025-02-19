Kevin Durant Adamant Golden State Warriors Trade

Kevin Durant’s possible return to the Golden State Warriors at the 2025 NBA trade deadline didn’t happen. There was a proposed trade involving the Phoenix Suns, Warriors, and Miami Heat that would have sent Durant back to Golden State, Jimmy Butler to Phoenix, and other assets to Miami. However, the trade fell apart because Durant didn’t want to be traded in the middle of the season.

Reports revealed that Durant turned down the trade, leading many to wonder why. In an interview, Durant explained that his choice wasn’t about the criticism he has faced in his career or any unresolved issues with the Warriors. He simply preferred to stay with the Suns and finish the season with them.

This explanation differs from what Warriors coach Steve Kerr suggested. Kerr thought Durant might have been worried about facing backlash again, similar to what he dealt with when he first joined the Warriors in 2016, even though he later won two NBA Finals MVP awards with them. Kerr believed that fear of another negative response might have played a role in Durant’s choice.

His full answer from ESPN, “People talk crazy about me all the time. That’s not the reason why I didn’t want to come back, I just didn’t want to get traded midway through the season. It was nothing against my time with the Warriors, or I heard because I don’t like Draymond [Green]. At the end of the day, I just didn’t want to move and I wanted to see it through with my team in Phoenix and see what we could do the rest of this season, so I’m glad I’m still there.”

Regardless of the reasons, the failed trade changed things in the league. The Warriors and Heat went ahead with a different trade that sent Butler to San Francisco. The Suns kept Durant, but their season hasn’t gone well, as they are currently under .500 and outside playoff contention, sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference, a game and a half behind the Warriors.

Despite the Suns’ struggles, Durant, at 36 years old, is still a strong scorer. However, his performance alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal hasn’t brought the success everyone expected. He has one year left on his contract with the Suns after this season.

