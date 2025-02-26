This NASCAR Speedway Was Lost for Years—Now It’s Making a Big Comeback

Eno River State Park has grown by over 200 acres, now including the historic Occoneechee Speedway. This expansion, which took two years to finalize, is a big win for conservation and history in North Carolina. The project involved working together with several groups and funding sources to protect a site that is important for both culture and the environment.

Recommended Videos

The process began in 2021, led by the Eno River Association in collaboration with the Richard Hampton Jenrette Foundation, which was the previous owner of the land. The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) played a key role in making the transfer happen and securing funds.

The newly acquired land includes a four-mile walking trail that runs through the Occoneechee Speedway, the only remaining dirt track from NASCAR’s first season in 1949, along with the nearby James M. Johnston Nature Preserve, which is recognized for its natural heritage. This trail also connects to the Hillsborough Riverwalk and the Mountains-to-Sea State Trail.

Related: Elon’s Reputation Is Forcing Tesla Owners To Take Drastic Measures To Protect Cars

The site is historically significant, not just for its racing history but also because it has deep ties to the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, who have inhabited the area since A.D. 1000. Evidence of early settlements can be found on a nearby 20-acre piece of land owned by The Archaeological Conservancy. The Occoneechee Speedway is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail.

Ecologically, the newly acquired land is also vital. It helps maintain the quality of the Eno River’s watershed and serves as an important corridor for local wildlife. Several endangered species, like the rare Neuse River waterdog and various types of mollusks, live in this area.

Funding for this purchase came from various grants and donations. A $973,000 grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund and a $500,000 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund covered most costs. The Eno River Association also received a $100,000 donation from the Harkrader Family, which was matched by members of the association. Additionally, the Jenrette Foundation contributed significantly to the land’s value. A one-acre section with an active pump station was given to the town of Hillsborough.

This acquisition guarantees long-term protection of this historically and ecologically important area. Future plans include keeping the walking trail open to the public and creating educational programs about the area’s racing history and natural features. With this addition, the state park is now closer to the amenities in downtown Hillsborough, complementing the Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for spring to celebrate this important expansion of Eno River State Park. This project showcases how effectively government agencies, non-profits, and private citizens can work together to preserve North Carolina’s natural and cultural resources for the future.

Source: Speedway Digest

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy