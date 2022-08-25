She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 | Recap, Key Characters, Easter Eggs, and Everything We Know

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just premiered its 2nd of 9 planned episodes for the season, and while it was a short one, it had quite a few moments worth discussing. Jen Walters, now fully out as a Hulk, has found herself oddly embraced by the public for her superpowers, although her career opportunities are severely altered as a consequence. The resulting events of She-Hulk episode 2 are largely what follows this and sets up for a compelling episode 3 from there. Read on for our Recap of She-Hulk Episode 2, Key Characters, Easter Eggs, and What to Expect for Episode 3!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 2 Recap and Key Characters

Like our previous article, you should make sure you’re caught up on the show before reading any further. If you have watched the show, it might be handy to check out things you may have missed. The episode, “Superhuman Law”, premiered on Disney Plus on August 25, 2022.

Episode 2 follows the events after Jen Walters’ fight in the courtroom and indeed confirms this yet-unnamed woman to be the superpowered influencer Titania. Walters is dismayed to see the public dubbing her “She-Hulk”, a name she calls derivative, but her friend Nikki reassures her that the Hulk name is also not great. Walters, living it up in her new identity, is promptly fired by her firm and is left searching for a job but legal firms keep rejecting her in interviews, not wanting to risk a PR sideshow with a superpowered attorney.

Walters goes to her family’s home while she ruminates her next steps, finding reassurance from her father that the family has adjusted to one Hulk in the family, and that she has handled it far better. Ultimately, however, Walters is approached by Holden Holliway of GLK&H, the opposing firm on the case she was working on when she fought Titania. She quickly learns that she is essentially a superhuman token hire, the face of a new Superhuman Law Division for the firm. She is given her first case, the parole of Emil Blonsky, who fought the Bruce Banner in Harlem in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, and goes to the DODC prison to meet with him, finding his case compelling.

Walters speaks with Bruce and is reassured that he doesn’t have a problem with her taking on a former enemy as a client, saying they’ve moved on. He is shown leaving the planet on a Sakaarian ship, effectively meaning he’ll probably not feature much more on the show if at all from here on. She speaks with Holliway and assures him she is ready for the case with a winning strategy, but he promptly bursts her bubble by telling her to check the news, showing footage of Abomination at the fight club, during the events of Shang-Chi. This leaves Walters’ case in jeopardy as Blonsky, the Abomination’s alter ego, is supposed to be in prison, and this puts his chances for parole in doubt.

Episode 2 Easter Eggs

She-Hulk episode 2 featured quite a few easter eggs and references to the MCU canon throughout the episode, as well as some scenery and locations that were worth noting. Read on for our list of things you may have missed:

At a Walters family dinner, Hawkeye’s trick arrows are brought up, posing a fun debate on whether he gathers his ammunition after firing it, or leaves it behind.

are brought up, posing a fun debate on whether he gathers his ammunition after firing it, or leaves it behind. Also at the Walters home, there’s a heartfelt talk between Jen and her father, shedding light on how the family has adjusted to a Hulk before. She, unlike Bruce, hadn’t destroyed or gone on a rampage through a city (or 2, or more, such as Harlem or Johannesburg) before finding her balance.

Bruce, on a phone call with Jen, reassures her he doesn’t have a problem with Blonsky anymore by saying he’s a “completely different person now, literally” – Bruce Banner was played by Edward Norton in the film where he fought Tim Roth’s Abomination, before Mark Ruffalo being recast as the character for every subsequent appearance. While this could be a reference to how Bruce has embraced his Hulk side, it seems highly likely this is also a way for the series writers to poke fun at Norton, who was a problematic presence during filming.

Blonsky’s news appearance as the Abomination in a fight club is taken directly from how he appears in Shang-Chi, in an apparent fight with Wong, the current Sorcerer Supreme. While their intent wasn’t evil, but rather a seemingly mutual agreement to put on a show and make some money, this affects his shot at parole strongly.

The ship Bruce is seen in briefly before speeding off into space is possibly the same type of Sakaarian ship that attacked Bruce and Jen, in the previous episode.

The attorney who approached Walters, Holliway, was not only the opposition in the case Walters was working before Titania’s attack, he was in the room when it happened, and now has her under their employment. He claims to have had the case declared a mistrial after the events though.

The prison where Blonsky is kept belongs to the DODC, or Department of Damage Control , initially a S.H.I.E.L.D. initiative before becoming a joint venture with Stark Industries. This was largely set up both after the events of the first Iron Man film as well as the first Avengers film to address the fallout from various superhero conflicts and any high-profile prisoners, at least the ones who don’t end up dead.

, initially a S.H.I.E.L.D. initiative before becoming a joint venture with Stark Industries. This was largely set up both after the events of the first Iron Man film as well as the first Avengers film to address the fallout from various superhero conflicts and any high-profile prisoners, at least the ones who don’t end up dead. More of Jennifer’s Hulk metabolism is referenced such as when she is confronted at the bar after having downed multiple tumblers of whiskey, transforms back to her normal state, and is immediately intoxicated.

Abomination’s motivations during the 2008 Hulk film are brought to light, showing him as just a soldier acting on orders, thinking he was doing the right thing and protecting the public. Whether this is ultimately true remains to be seen. He could embark upon a quest to better himself, or, he could become a member of the Thunderbolts in time for the upcoming film.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 3 and What to Expect

She-Hulk episode 3 will premiere on Disney Plus on September 1st, 2022. In it, we will see more about Abomination’s trip to the Golden Daggers Club in Macau, and how this affects his parole case. We will also see Jen likely attempting to adjust to her work life, expected to be working transformed as She-Hulk, while still maintaining a balance with her normal life. We’ve yet to see more of Titania as well, but it remains to be seen whether she will make an appearance.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered exclusively on August 18, 2022, for Disney Plus, and will air episodes weekly every Thursday. The first season will consist of 9 episodes.