Spy x Family Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Keep up with the latest chapters of this hit manga with our handy tool!

January 1st, 2024 by J.R. Waugh
Spy x Family Manga Release Schedule

Spy x Family is an exciting recent Shonen Jump manga from the last several years, and people are excited to see where it goes next. While there’s no end in sight for this manga, Spy x Family fans can enjoy plenty to come for this manga release schedule in 2024!

What is Spy x Family’s Manga Release Schedule?

Spy x Family does not run in Weekly Shonen Jump, but rather through Shonen Jump+, and has been its most successful manga since its release date in 2019. Spy x Family releases on a bi-weekly schedule, releasing one manga chapter every other Sunday, with Chapter 93 being 2024’s latest installment released on January 7, 2024.

Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Below you can see the anticipated Spy x Family release date schedule for 2024. With only a mild wait for the latest chapter, it’s already getting a head start on 2023’s pattern, but keep an eye out for any updates!

ChapterRelease Date
93January 7, 2024
94January 21, 2024
95February 4, 2024
96February 18, 2024
97March 3, 2024
98March 17, 2024
99March 31, 2024
100April 14, 2024
101May 12, 2024
102May 26, 2024
103June 9, 2024
104June 23, 2024
105July 7, 2024
106July 21, 2024
107August 4, 2024
108August 18, 2024
109September 1, 2024
110September 15, 2024
111September 29, 2024
112October 13, 2024
113October 27, 2024
114November 10, 2024
115November 24, 2024
116December 8, 2024
117December 22, 2024

As you can see, this biweekly format is anticipated to carry through much of the year, and the only currently foreseen conflict is at the end of April, Golden Week, a set of consecutive holidays in Japan. This is a fairly similar pattern to that of One Piece’s release schedule from 2024.

Related: Chainsaw Man Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

With 2 anime season adaptations and the manga still being far enough ahead, there’s plenty to enjoy this calendar year with Loid and the Forgers!

Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

We have provided an anticipated release schedule, with small adjustments predicting a similar pattern to 2022’s releases, accounting for any holidays that overlap throughout the year.

Spy x Family ChapterRelease Date
74January 22, 2023
75February 5, 2023
76March 5, 2023
77March 19, 2023
78April 2, 2023
78.1April 16, 2023
79April 30, 2023
80May 14, 2023
81May 28, 2023
82June 11, 2023
83June 25, 2023
84July 9, 2023
85July 23, 2023
86August 6, 2023
87September 3, 2023
88October 15, 2023
89October 29, 2023
90November 12, 2023
90.1November 26, 2023
91December 10, 2023
92December 24, 2023

You can read these chapters through the Viz Shonen Jump portal or through the Shonen Jump manga reader app.

Spy x Family released on Shonen Jump+ on March 25, 2019. It also has received an anime tv series, as well as an upcoming anime film.

- This article was updated on January 1st, 2024

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :