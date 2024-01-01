Spy x Family Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Spy x Family is an exciting recent Shonen Jump manga from the last several years, and people are excited to see where it goes next. While there’s no end in sight for this manga, Spy x Family fans can enjoy plenty to come for this manga release schedule in 2024!
What is Spy x Family’s Manga Release Schedule?
Spy x Family does not run in Weekly Shonen Jump, but rather through Shonen Jump+, and has been its most successful manga since its release date in 2019. Spy x Family releases on a bi-weekly schedule, releasing one manga chapter every other Sunday, with Chapter 93 being 2024’s latest installment released on January 7, 2024.
Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)
Below you can see the anticipated Spy x Family release date schedule for 2024. With only a mild wait for the latest chapter, it’s already getting a head start on 2023’s pattern, but keep an eye out for any updates!
|Chapter
|Release Date
|93
|January 7, 2024
|94
|January 21, 2024
|95
|February 4, 2024
|96
|February 18, 2024
|97
|March 3, 2024
|98
|March 17, 2024
|99
|March 31, 2024
|100
|April 14, 2024
|101
|May 12, 2024
|102
|May 26, 2024
|103
|June 9, 2024
|104
|June 23, 2024
|105
|July 7, 2024
|106
|July 21, 2024
|107
|August 4, 2024
|108
|August 18, 2024
|109
|September 1, 2024
|110
|September 15, 2024
|111
|September 29, 2024
|112
|October 13, 2024
|113
|October 27, 2024
|114
|November 10, 2024
|115
|November 24, 2024
|116
|December 8, 2024
|117
|December 22, 2024
As you can see, this biweekly format is anticipated to carry through much of the year, and the only currently foreseen conflict is at the end of April, Golden Week, a set of consecutive holidays in Japan. This is a fairly similar pattern to that of One Piece’s release schedule from 2024.
With 2 anime season adaptations and the manga still being far enough ahead, there’s plenty to enjoy this calendar year with Loid and the Forgers!
Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
We have provided an anticipated release schedule, with small adjustments predicting a similar pattern to 2022’s releases, accounting for any holidays that overlap throughout the year.
|Spy x Family Chapter
|Release Date
|74
|January 22, 2023
|75
|February 5, 2023
|76
|March 5, 2023
|77
|March 19, 2023
|78
|April 2, 2023
|78.1
|April 16, 2023
|79
|April 30, 2023
|80
|May 14, 2023
|81
|May 28, 2023
|82
|June 11, 2023
|83
|June 25, 2023
|84
|July 9, 2023
|85
|July 23, 2023
|86
|August 6, 2023
|87
|September 3, 2023
|88
|October 15, 2023
|89
|October 29, 2023
|90
|November 12, 2023
|90.1
|November 26, 2023
|91
|December 10, 2023
|92
|December 24, 2023
You can read these chapters through the Viz Shonen Jump portal or through the Shonen Jump manga reader app.
Spy x Family released on Shonen Jump+ on March 25, 2019. It also has received an anime tv series, as well as an upcoming anime film.
- This article was updated on January 1st, 2024