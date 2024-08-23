Image Credit: Bethesda
Star Wars Acolyte Fans Fight For Series Renewal Through Petition

Could this be a new hope?
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Aug 23, 2024 01:41 pm

Despite its cancellation after a single season, the Star Wars series The Acolyte has garnered a dedicated and vocal fanbase. Fans are now actively campaigning for Disney+ to reconsider its decision and renew the show for a second season. Regardless of whether you’re against or for it, it’s already shot up and earned thousands of signatures in a single day.

The Change.org petition launched by fans has quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of signatures in support of The Acolyte’s continuation. The petition highlights the series’ inclusive nature, which resonated with many fans who felt underrepresented in the Star Wars franchise. It also praises the creators and actors involved in the show.

The-Acolyte-Star-Wars-ka
Disney Entertainment

The biggest controversy around the show is the idea that it is ‘woke.’ We won’t comment on that, but feel free to yourself. ‘Wokeness’ was not the reason the show was canceled, though, as stated by Forbes, it was the show’s high cost mixed with the lukewarm reception. Despite heavy media coverage, the show couldn’t get the viewership to justify the cost.

The Acolyte cost more than Ahsoka, Kenobi, and The Mandalorian but received fewer views than all three. This may mean a petition could help if it showed that fan interest would push the series forward, but it will take much more than the 22,000 signatures this petition currently has. This petition would need a huge, dedicated fanbase to justify the amount of money that would need to be put into season 2. At this point, just make a movie.

The-Acolyte-Star-Wars-walking-away
Disney Entertainment

While The Acolyte initially did have a strong viewership, and this petition proves its popularity. Unfortunately, that same viewership did not hold up. At the end of the day, Disney is a business, and they can’t justify actively losing money. The series’ cancellation has sparked debates within the Star Wars community, with some fans expressing disappointment and questioning the decision, while others have celebrated it as a win.

As the petition gains momentum, whether Disney+ will reconsider its stance on The Acolyte’s renewal remains to be seen. There’s always some hope it will work, but it would need much more support.

