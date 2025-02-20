Victor Wembanyama, the young star of the San Antonio Spurs, will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season because he has a serious blood clot in his right shoulder. The team announced this on Thursday after Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the NBA All-Star Game. The discovery of the clot led the Spurs to decide it was best for him to stop playing for now.

This news surprised many fans and experts, especially since he had just participated in the All-Star Game and performed well in the skills challenge. The Spurs’ medical team had been keeping an eye on his low energy levels for a while, which did not improve even after the All-Star break and a short vacation. This raised concerns and led to further tests that revealed the issue.

Wembanyama had an outstanding rookie season, playing 46 games and averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a league-high 3.8 blocks per game. Before the All-Star break, he attempted over 400 three-pointers and blocked 176 shots—records that no other player has achieved in a single season. Because he didn’t play enough games to meet the eligibility requirements, he will not be considered for awards like Defensive Player of the Year, even though he was a strong favorite to win.

Victor Wembanyama had experienced low energy lately that was causing concern. When he still had low energy at All-Star weekend, and through his two-day vacation after it, the tests began that ultimately uncovered the deep vein thrombosis. — Sam Amick, Sports Expert

The Spurs are hopeful that Wembanyama will be fully recovered by the beginning of the 2025-26 season. His treatment will involve taking blood-thinning medication, which means he won’t be able to play contact sports like basketball during recovery.

Teammate Chris Paul shared his disappointment over the news, saying it’s hard to see Wembanyama sidelined because of how important he is to the team and the game itself. He stressed that Wembanyama’s health is more important than basketball, but acknowledged how much the team will feel his absence, both in terms of his basketball skills and his energy in the locker room.

This injury is another tough break for the Spurs this season, especially after head coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke and is on leave. The team will play their first game without Wembanyama against the Phoenix Suns, which presents a difficult challenge as they try to compete for a playoff spot.

