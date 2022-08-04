A New Plants vs. Zombies Game May Be in Development

A recent discovery on TikTok may have revealed a new title for the Plants vs. Zombies franchise. The Plants vs. Zombies franchise has been around for a while now, and thousands of players are still enjoying the many titles made by PopCap Games. The gaming space has been filled with dozens of rumors and leaks in recent months, and looks like the Plants vs. Zombies franchise is joining the party.

The first Plants vs. Zombies game launched in 2009, and since then, PopCap Games managed to build a franchise that hundreds of thousands of players still enjoy to this day. Throughout the years, PopCap Games has made many sequels and spin-offs of the franchise, giving players a new chance to experience the Plants vs. Zombies universe in a new way. The last title of the franchise, called Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, launched a couple of years ago, and it got decent reviews on sites like Metacritic and IGN, but that has not stopped the Plants vs. Zombies community to start looking for information about a new title.

Yesterday, a post on the GamingleaksandRumours subreddit shed light on a recent discovery made by a TikTok user, that if true, could hint at the new Plant vs. Zombies title. According to the post and TikTok video, the user found a google form with usual questions regarding the Plants vs. Zombies franchise, and close to the form’s ending, it asked the user if he played any match-3 games. The TikTok user is taking this new information with a grain of salt, given the fact that the form was found randomly on Google.

If the Google form has any truth to it, we could be getting a new Plants vs. Zombies PvE game in the future. The Plants vs. Zombie community is split by this discovery, but there is some excitement.

Some users over the GamingleaksandRumours subreddit were excited about the idea, while others want to get a new Plants vs. Zombies PvE game like the first ones of the franchise. Many others just want a new title on the Garden Warfare series, and a small minority wants more titles on the Bejeweled and Peggle series.

The TikTok video is getting some traction, so do not be surprised if fans of the franchise start talking about it in other forums.