A Surprising Mobile Game is Now One of the Most Popular Speedrunning Games of All Time

A surprising contender in the speedrunning community has entered, and many fans are shocked about the unexpected title that is currently among the most played games in the community. Subway Surfers has entered the speedrunning scene, and according to a website, it is the game with the most amount of players right now.

Subway Surfers is a mobile game released on 2012, and since then, it has become one of the most played games on Android and iOS devices. The endless runner game has been on everyone’s phone, at some point, and for good reason. The title offers a fun environment with the right amount of microtransactions to make the game feel authentic and fair. The game is constantly getting updates, and right now, it has over 1 billion downloads only on Android.

A few days ago, a Twitter user called SmallAnt shared an interesting fact about the speedrunning community and how an unexpected title has been climbing the ranks and has set itself as one of the top games in the speedrunning community. Turns out that Subway Surfers has become the game with the most active players on Speedrun.com, a website that keeps track of the most played games in the speedrunning community. This is a shocking fact because Subway Surfers is an endless runner game, meaning it does not have an end, so it is technically impossible to finish.

For anyone who hasn't kept up with speedrunning recently, the biggest speedrun game of all time is now Subway Surfers. An endless runner ?????? pic.twitter.com/fqj2CJYUn9 — SmallAnt (@SmallAnt) August 2, 2022

At the time of writing this article, the game is still on top of the leaderboard, so players can be assured that this is not an issue. The speedrunning community is more than excited about this fact, and the original tweet has over 60 thousand likes so far.

According to some Twitter users, the game has gotten a lot more players because of a Subway Surfers TikTok challenge that many Brazilians have been trying to accomplish. Turns out that many Brazilian influencers have been encouraging their fan base to do a No Coins run and submit it to speedrunning community page. Flooding the website with more than 10 thousand runs in the queue.

All in all, this is great news for the speedrunning community, this challenge will introduce players to the community, and many of them may choose to join the community and start speedrunning their favorite titles.

Subway Surfers is available now on PC and mobile devices.