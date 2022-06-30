All Weapons in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

Cuphead has just had The Delicious Last Course DLC released and players are frantically enjoying everything that the DLC has to offer them. Along with getting entirely new bosses, there is also a range of new weapons for you to happily learn about how to utilize effectively within the experience. This article will take you through everything you need to know about each of those new Cuphead weapons that you can now use within the levels that you want to. They may even give you the upper edge on the many new bosses! Cuphead’s influence continues to grow!

All New Cuphead Weapons for The Delicious Last Course DLC

There are many weapons within Cuphead and the new DLC has three new weapons for you to enjoy using. The following table lists all of the new weapons that you need to know about:

Weapon Name Information About the Weapon Twist Up This weapon will be of the rapid-firing variety. The trajectory for the weapon arches so the timing is vital in order to get the best usage for this weapon. However, it is definitely an excellent addition to have for your list of weapons. Converge Up next is Converge. This specific weapon will fire in 3 ways however you also have a lot of control over it as you can narrow that spread so it is brilliant for mob control and of course getting powerful damage against the bosses. Crackshot The Crackshot weapon will give you a crack at having some great luck in defeating enemies quickly. Although not as high damage as that of the Converge, it is a straight shot weapon perfect for players who enjoy having that sort of firing method more.

With all of those excellent weapons, it’s time to return to the brilliant experience of Cuphead once again.

Cuphead is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.