Sometimes you just want the perfect look for your team in Madden NFL 23. While you might not be a particular fan of some teams, you can’t help but admire their style on the field, with distinctive color coordination or patterns on their jerseys to make them pop. You can easily customize your team’s jerseys when you’re about to enter a game, but we’ve gone ahead and taken a look at some of the best looks being sported by the various teams of the NFL. Check out our list of the Best Alternate Jerseys in Madden 23!

Best Alternate Jerseys in Madden 23

Madden 23 Best Alternate Jerseys – Carolina Panthers

While they’re not the strongest team, having never won a Superbowl but secured 2 conference championships over the last 20 years, they have a great look for their jerseys. Their alternate jerseys put the ‘panther blue’ color shade on full display, rather than an accent to their black color jerseys, and it creates quite the presence on the field.

Madden 23 Best Alternate Jerseys – Washington Commanders

Following a successful rebrand away from the Redskins name (itself a rebrand from the Boston Braves team name) this team creates a new image for itself while still honoring its legacy. A pivot away from the color jerseys is evident in their alternate look, however, as it’s predominantly black but still retains the orange accents, creating a dominant look on the field.

Madden 23 Best Alternate Jerseys – Minnesota Vikings

Marshall Eriksen might never let go of the shame and frustration for his home team’s loss at the 1999 NFC championships, but his love for the team is undying, and real-life fans will agree that their look helps truly set them apart. Sporting the distinctive horns painted onto their helmet, the Vikes’ jerseys are usually a huge splash of purple with yellow accents and white. The alternate jerseys double down on the purple, creating a uniform truly pleasing to the eye, and enough to distract fans from remembering this team has never won a Super Bowl in franchise history.

Madden 23 Best Alternate Jerseys – Baltimore Ravens

What could be more surprising than a football team naming themselves after the famous poem by known Baltimore resident Edgar Allan Poe? While it seems odd as a thematic choice for a contact sport with as bombastic energy as American football, the resulting jersey color schemes are pretty killer. The raven purple color palette is on display for the team’s jerseys, but the alternate jersey is a deep black with those little purple accents. “There is no exquisite beauty… without some strangeness in the proportion.”

Madden 23 Best Alternate Jerseys – Cincinnati Bengals

You’ll notice that, if not for Washington and Baltimore, this list would largely consist of teams who have yet to win a Super Bowl. Cincinnati is no different, although they came incredibly close in 2022 for Super Bowl LVI. But fans of the team cannot deny the absolute style of their jerseys, sporting the colors and patterns to represent the magnificent Bengal tiger, with the alternate jersey putting the orange on full force with those black accents. “Who dey, who dey, who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals jerseys?” “Nobody!”

This concludes our list of the Best Alternate Jerseys in Madden 23! Did your favorite team cut?

Madden NFL 23 is available as of August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.