Best Deals and Cheapest Games Available During The Epic Games Store Summer 2022 Sale

The Epic Games Store Summer 2022 Sale is live and full of great games at a discounted price. There are some really great discounted games and some not-so-great games all jumbled together, unorganized in the Epic Games Store Summer 2022 Sale catalog. In order to make your life easy, we have gone through the list and created our own list of the very best games at the very best prices.

The Epic Games Store Summer 2022 Sale starts today and ends on July 23, 2022, at 11 AM ET. Take these two weeks to hone in on the games you want to purchase. Whether you are snagging a few indie gems or that blockbuster AAA game you’ve always wanted to try, the Epic Games Store Summer 2022 Sale is the most wonderful time of the year for gamers. Here, in alphabetical order, is the list of the best Summer Sale games available in the Epic Games Store:

Title Discounted Price Percent Off A Plague Tale: Innocence $7.99 -80% Abzu $6.99 -65% Alan Wake: Remastered $17.99 -40% Alien: Isolation $9.99 -75% Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition $29.99 -50% Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition $5.99 -70% Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition $5.99 -70% Batman Arkham Asylum: Game of the Year Edition $3.99 -80% Batman Arkham City: Game of the Year Edition $4.99 -75% Batman Arkham Knight $3.99 -80% Battlefield 2042 $29.99 -50% Battlefield V Definitive Edition $14.99 -70% Before Your Eyes $4.99 -50% Biomutant $19.79 -67% Bioshock Remastered $4.99 -75% Bioshock 2 Remastered $4.99 -75% Bioshock Infinite: Complete Edition $10.99 -80% Blasphemous $6.24 -75% Borderlands 3 $14.99 -75% Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons $5.99 -60% Bugsnax $12.49 -50% Call of the Sea $11.99 -40% Celeste $4.99 -75% Chivalry 2 $23.99 -40% Chorus $19.99 -50% Conan Exiles $19.99 -50% Control $8.99 -70% Crysis Remastered $10.49 -65% Curse of the Dead Gods $9.99 -50% Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99 -50% Days Gone $24.99 -50% Dead by Daylight $7.99 -60% Deathloop $23.99 -60% Death’s Door $13.99 -30% Death’s Stranding Director’s Cut $27.99 -30% Detroit: Become Human $19.99 -50% Dishonored: Definitive Edition $4.99 -75% Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! $11.99 -20% Dying Light 2 $40.19 -33% Dying Light Enhanced Edition $11.99 -60% Eastward $19.99 -20% Enter the Gungeon $7.49 -50% Evil Dead: The Game $29.99 -25% Far Cry $2.99 -70% Far Cry 2 $2.99 -70% Far Cry 3 $5.99 -70% Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon $4.49 -70% Far Cry 4 $8.99 -70% Far Cry 5 $11.99 -80% Far Cry 6 $23.99 -60% FAR: Changing Tides $14.99 -25% Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $49.69 -29% Ghostrunner $11.99 -60% Ghostwrite: Tokyo $29.99 -50% Godfall: Ultimate Edition $19.99 -50% Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $14.99 -50% Griftlands $13.99 -33% Hades $14.99 -40% Haven $12.49 -50% Hitman: Game of the Year Edition $11.99 -80% Hitman III $23.99 -60% Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $24.99 -50% Hot Wheels Unleashed $24.99 -50% Humankind $33.49 -33% Immortals Fenyx Rising $19.79 -67% Inscryption $13.99 -30% Inside $4.99 -75% Into the Breach $10.04 -33% It Takes Two $19.99 -50% Jackbox Party Pack $9.99 -60% Jackbox Party Pack 2 $9.99 -60% Jackbox Party Pack 3 $14.99 -40% Jackbox Party Pack 4 $12.49 -50% Jackbox Party Pack 5 $14.99 -50% Jackbox Party Pack 6 $17.99 -40% Kena: Bridge of Spirits $23.99 -40% Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX $29.99 -40% Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue $35.99 -40% Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind $35.99 -40% Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories $29.99 -50% LEGO Batman: The Videogame $4.99 -75% LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes $4.99 -75% LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham $4.99 -75% Limbo $2.49 -75% Loop Hero $7.49 -50% Mafia: Definitive Edition $13.99 -65% Mafia II: Definitive Edition $9.89 -67% Mafia III: Definitive Edition $9.89 -67% Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $29.99 -50% Metro 2033 Redux $4.99 -75% Metro Last Light Redux $4.99 -75% Metro Exodus $9.89 -67% Moving Out $6.24 -75% NEO: The World Ends with You $29.99 -50% Norco $12.44 -60% Octopath Traveler $29.99 -50% Outriders $21.99 -45% Overcooked 2! $6.24 -75% Prey $9.99 -75% Rage 2 $9.99 -75% Rayman Legends $7.49 -75% Rayman Origins $5.99 -70% Red Dead Redemption 2 $29.99 -50% Riders Republic $23.99 -60% Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Edition $5.99 -80% Risk of Rain 2 $12.49 -50% Road 96 $9.98 -50% Rogue Legacy $3.74 -75% Rogue Legacy 2 $19.99 -20% Ruined King: A League of Legends Story $17.99 -40% Sable $13.74 -45% Saints Row: The Third Remastered $13.99 -65% Salt and Sacrifice $13.99 -30% Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game: Complete Edition $4.94 -67% Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $13.19 -67% Sifu $31.99 -20% Sonic Colors: Ultimate $25.99 -35% Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition $9.89 -67% Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition $9.99 -50% Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition $15.99 -60% Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $9.99 -75% Star Wars: Squadrons $9.99 -75% Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $41.99 -30% Superhot $9.99 -60% Superhot: Mind Control Delete $9.99 -60% The Binding of Isaac: Repentance $24.99 -50% The Division $9.89 -67% The Division 2 $8.99 -70% The Forgotten City $16.24 -35% The Outer Worlds $19.79 -67% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition $9.99 -80% The Wolf Among Us $7.49 -50% Thimbleweed Park $6.99 -65% TOEM $11.99 -40% Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction $19.99 -50% Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition $3.99 -80% Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $19.99 -50% Total War: Warhammer $14.99 -75% Total War: Warhammer II $20.39 -66% Total War: Warhammer III $53.99 -10% TowerFall Ascension $3.99 -80% Trek to Yomi $15.99 -20% Tribes of Midgard $11.99 -40% Untitled Goose Game $9.99 -50% Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong $42.49 -15% Watch Dogs $7.49 -75% Watch Dogs 2 $11.99 -80% Watch Dogs: Legions $19.79 -67% Wolfenstein: The New Order $5.99 -70% Wolfenstein: The Old Blood $5.99 -70%

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2022