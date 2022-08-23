Blacktail: Release Date, Pre-Order, Gameplay, and Everything You Need to Know

If you’re looking to indulge in a bit of witchcraft, Blacktail may be the perfect game for you. You’ll find yourself stuck with moral choices that could determine your fate, as you make your way through this gorgeously crafted world. Taking place in what feels to be a demented fairytale, you’ll need to do what you must to become what you are destined to be.

But, where will you be able to get this game, when does it come out, and what are you going to be doing in this title? Let’s dive into all of the details that we currently know, so we are ready to make our way through these haunting woods. Here’s everything we know about Blacktail.

Blacktail Release Date and Platforms

If you’re looking to get into this game as soon as possible, you’re going to need to wait until at least Winter 2023. However, browsing the Steam Page, it shows that the Pre-Order Special to save some cash ends on December 15th, which means that the release date could be shortly after that point. You’ll be able to find this game on a multitude of platforms, but it looks like last-generation will be left out to dry. Blacktail seems to be making its way to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Blacktail Gameplay – What Will You Be Doing?

You’ll be in control of a young girl, on her journey towards becoming the Baba Yaga, a creature from Slavic myth and legend. You’ll need to do whatever possible to help change her fate, either becoming this vile and wicked creature or doing whatever possible to prevent, what feels like, your fate from happening. You’ll be in charge of her and her spells, and her bow as you make your way through wild lands, fighting off enemies that range from out-of-this-world demons to standard fare.

You’ll find plenty to love about this game, especially with its blend of folklore and mythos, and for those that are interested in a unique visual style, you won’t want to miss out on this one. Tempt your fate, or play along with what the cards have in store for you, the choice is yours as you make your way through the lands of Blacktail!

Blacktail will be available in Winter 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2022