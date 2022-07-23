“Broken” Taz Tornado Changes Are Coming to MultiVersus

MultiVersus players have been having a hard time when going against Taz’s tornado abusers. Turns out, the developers did not take into account how powerful Taz’s tornado ability was, and now many players are struggling to fight against the ones who use this ability. Despite this, many players are still enjoying the title, and thousands of others are eager to join the open beta soon.

MultiVersus has been on everyone’s minds lately. The platform fighting title that features many iconic characters from many franchises and mediums will have an open beta in a few days, and players all over the world are eager to give this title a try and master every character on the game’s roster. Players will get to use characters like Batman, Arya Stark, and even the Tasmanian Devil, aka Taz from Looney Toons. The last character has been causing some problems with some players, and it’s all because of an ability that, according to many players, is more than unbalanced.

A few days ago, Multiversus’ Game Director Tony Hyunh made a tweet regarding Taz’s tornado ability, and many players are already happy about the unexpected tweet. According to the tweet, the developing team is aware of Taz’s overpowered ability, and they are already testing changes to it. The only thing that will not sit well with players is that the team does not have an estimated time of arrival for said adjustment, so players will have to wait until the developers make an official announcement.

We're aware of Taz tornado. We are testing adjustments. No eta yet on an update. #MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) July 20, 2022

There are still a few days until the open beta launches, so developers have time to think about minor adjustments and test them when the open beta launches. MultiVersus is looking like the next big contender in the fighting game genre. The characters, free-to-play model, graphics, and low-end PC requirements will put this game in front of many people, and if developers manage to keep the game balanced after Taz’s issue is resolved, we could be seeing the start of something remarkable.

All in all, some players have been taking this overpowered ability with a bit of humor. Many players who abused the ability did not think about how overpowered the ability was, while others are still trying to find ways to counter this character using other fighters like Batman, Superman, and even Wonder Woman.

MultiVersus will be released in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.