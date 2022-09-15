Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is Launching Without Perks

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be released in a couple of months and fans of the first title are more than excited by all the new features and additions that will come with this new installment. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is not a simple copy and paste from the previous title, the developers managed to improve the already great battle royale experience and have added stuff that many players will appreciate once it releases. All players are excited about the new features and mechanics, but not a lot of players are aware of the things that will not come with the title at launch.

On September 15, Charlieintel’s Twitter page shared an interesting piece of information about Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and thousands of players are already commenting on the interesting fact that will affect players’ experiences when the game launches in November. According to the tweet, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will not have perks at launch. Perks have been a staple mechanic on the Call of Duty series, and it has been available since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Very few players can picture a Call of Duty title without them, and the community is already sharing their opinions on the matter.

Breaking: Perks will NOT be available in Warzone 2 at launch Here's info on the Shop. pic.twitter.com/5NQ4iUvYI4 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 15, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will come with tons of new features and mechanics, and according to the developers, all these additions will also come to the battle royale title. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 looks amazing so far, and not only when it comes to graphics. The title has reworked how loot will be picked up, vehicles now have to be refueled, loot now spawns according to the area of the building, and a lot more. If you are one of the many players who think this is another copy-and-paste sequel, think again. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will bring a lot more than you think.

Many players have been complaining about the current state of Warzone. The incredible amount of bugs, weapon balance issues, and more have been harming the players’ experience for a while now, so we hope Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is the game everyone expects.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty Twitter page.