DualSense Edge PS5 Controller Pre-Order Guide: Price, Release Date, and More

If you’re looking to step up your game on PlayStation, your time has almost arrived. Challenging the Xbox Elite series of controllers, Sony has decided that it is time to enter the premium controller game with the introduction of the DualSense Edge, which comes with a new finish, back paddles, and more for your gaming pleasure.

But, if you’re looking to get your hands on one of these controllers, you’re going to need to know some information. Mainly, where will you be able to pre-order it from, how much it’s going to set you back, and all of the new features that it’s bringing to the table? Hold on tight, as we are about to dive right into all of the information that you need to know about the DualSense Edge for PlayStation 5!

DualSense Edge Release Date & Where To Pre-Order

If you’re looking to get your hands on this special controller, you’re going to need to move fast when its pre-orders go live on October 25, 2022. You’ll only be able to Pre-Order them directly from Sony, and if you are looking to do so, visit this page here. They release on January 26, 2023, to the general public and to those that did get a pre-order in on time.

How Much Does The DualSense Edge Cost?

Since this is the first major upgrade to the DualSense controller, fans can expect to shell out a bit of cash towards it. The DualSense Edge will set players back around $199.99, but you’ll be happy to know that you get much more than just your standard controller. You’ll receive all of these items when you purchase this new model:

DualSense Edge Controller

USB braided Type-C Cable

2 Standard Joystick Caps

2 High Dome Joystick Caps

2 Low Dome Joystick Caps

2 Half Dome Back Buttons

2 Level Back Buttons

Connector Housing

Carrying Case

What Makes The DualSense Special?

For those that are ready to get their feet wet with their first customizable controller, you’ll want to know all of the features that this new controller variant brings to the table. Offering an impressive spreadsheet, there is more than enough here to warrant the price of entry, especially for gamers that are interested in highly competitive titles, like Overwatch 2 and Apex Legends.

Once you crack open your new controller, these are all of the exclusive features that you’ll find waiting for you:

Quick access to the profile settings menu

Remappable buttons

Adjustable triggers, stick sensitivity & vibration intensity

Quick-Swap for Controller profiles

Back Paddles/Buttons for Extra Button mapping

Is The DualSense Edge Worth It?

If you’re looking for a fully customizable controller that runs a bit cheaper than other players on the market such as SCUF, the DualSense Edge is more than worth the money. With its customizable button layouts, swappable sticks, and more, you’ll find that this is going to be a controller worthy of your time and money. Just make sure that you don’t take your rage out on it, or you’ll be out a fair amount of cash.

The DualSense Edge will be available on January 26th, 2023. Preorders are live now, directly from Sony.