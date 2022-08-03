Dead by Daylight is a wildly popular asymmetrical survivor horror game that pits unarmed survivor characters against violent killers who are bent on sacrificing them to the ominous, unknown force known as The Entity. It has a dedicated following on multiple platforms, as well as a vibrant streaming community attached to it. Unfortunately, with such a popular game comes unfortunate and unexpected errors when attempting to go online, and one of the latest concerns is Error Code 8012, a server error issue. Read on for Our Fixes for Error Code 8012 in Dead by Daylight!

How to fix Error Code 8012 in Dead by Daylight

Error Code 8012 is a server-related issue first and foremost, so always make sure to check the game’s server status on sites like servicesdown.com and the like first, as sometimes these issues will resolve themselves before you need to take any drastic steps. If the servers don’t appear to have a problem, first try the following typical troubleshooting techniques:

Check your internet connection, resetting your modem or router if needed (unplug then plug in for 10 seconds) and try again.

Restart your console or PC, then try again.

If neither of these work, it might be interference from EasyAntiCheat. Try the following if on PC:

Right-click the game on your Steam library, select manage – Browse Local Files, open the EasyAntiCheat folder, right-click EasyAntiCheat_Setup.exe, and run as administrator.

Restart your PC and try again.

If all else fails, contact the DBD support team on their website, or consult their Twitter, and wait for the code to be resolved. With any luck, it’ll only ever be a temporary error and nothing needing drastic intervention from a software or hardware standpoint.

- This article was updated on August 3rd, 2022