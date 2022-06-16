Huge Updates for Subnautica and Below Zero Are Coming Soon

Subnautica and Below Zero fans will be getting a pleasant surprise soon if the developers manage to do the things they have in store for all of us. A recent blog entry on their website shed some light on recent updates and the future of both games.

Subnautica, and Subnautica: Below Zero were developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment. Both games were released in the Early Acess program on Steam, and later they were released on the console market. Currently, Subnautica: Below Zero is available on almost every console out there, and that is including last-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One. Both games have a decent fanbase on Steam, and the developers are trying to keep the game updated and full of new content.

Yesterday, a new blog post was released on the official Subnautica website, detailing the recent updates they’ve released and the future of both Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero. According to the blog post, the developers managed to fix many bugs on the Nintendo Switch version of the game; besides the bug fixes, the developers found several areas that needed some tweaks, so every version of the game should be getting a performance improvement.

We just posted an update on our blog on a few of our upcoming plans for Subnautica and Below Zero. There's a lot to cover for all platforms, so make sure to check it out ▶️ https://t.co/JWEZEGEwno pic.twitter.com/kEX4Fxvl6w — Subnautica (@Subnautica) June 15, 2022

Now that the Nintendo Switch patch is out, the developers have more time to address the issues they still have on their hands. They also are working on their save system, so players can get their cloud saves back. Besides this, they have also started to merge their next-gen console-based code, so all platforms can be at the same level and get the same benefits.

Shortly, they will be releasing Below Zero 2.0. The update will bring tons of performance improvements, and bug and crash fixes. Following Below Zero 2.0’s update, the developers want to release Subnautica 2.0 bringing some of the improvements from Below Zero, resulting in the new code implemented in Below Zero.

Subnautica‘s 2.0 update will also include areas from Below Zero like the Large Room and Surface Hatches. All in all, it sounds like the developers are excited to keep updating their games and to keep improving their players’ experience.

Nintendo Switch players were having a rough time while playing the game, but luckily the developers acted fast and gave Nintendo Switch players the updates they needed.

Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero are available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the title, make sure you go to the official Unknown Worlds Entertainment Twitter page.