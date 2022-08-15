Fishing Planet was released in 2015 and touts itself as the “Ultimate Fishing Simulator”, promising accessible, realistic fishing mechanics, gorgeous visuals, and gameplay focused on getting you on the water and finding your next big catch. The game is currently listed as available on PC, as well as PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X|S, iOS, and Android mobile devices. It’s widely available, with multiplayer available for folks looking to play together, but you might be wondering if you’re able to join with players on other platforms, so read on for our answer to the question, “Is Fishing Planet Cross-Platform?” to find out!

Is Fishing Planet Cross-Platform?

While Fishing Planet is not broadly cross-platform, players on Xbox One and Series X|S can enjoy sessions with friends on Windows 10, but only if PC players download the game off the Microsoft Store, not Steam. Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android users do not currently have the same luxury. The main reason Microsoft and Xbox players can join is that they’re part of the same ecosystem, and Xbox Gamertags are the same for their Microsoft accounts. Beyond that, it’s a simple matter of navigating to your ‘friends’ menu, searching for their Gamertag, and adding them into the session, whether in a random, or friends-only lobby.

There’s not any update on whether the game will be cross-platform in the future, but for now, the game appears to be best-optimized if you’re playing on PlayStation 4/5 or PC. The game provides a realistic fishing simulator experience you can enjoy live with friends, or solo, while you wait for your next big catch. The game is free to play on all platforms and doesn’t take up much space on the hard drive, either, so it’s an easy game to get no matter where you wish to play.

