Kevin Durant Thinks His NBA 2K23 Player Rating is “Laughable”

NBA 2K23 will release on September 8th, and fans of one of the best sports franchises are eager to get their hands on the new title of the franchise that has been dominating the sports gaming genre for a while now. The game will feature all the current NBA players, and usually, they are pretty happy about their representation in the titles. Well, it looks like Kevin Durant is one of the few players that are not happy with the ranking the developers gave him in the game.

Yesterday, Kevin Durant tweeted at NBA 2K23’s Digital Marketing Director, Ronnie Singh, about his current player rating in the game. According to the tweet, Kevin Durant is not happy about having a player rating of 96 in NBA 2K23 and needs an explanation about why he is not rated higher than other players like Steph Curry, Ja Morant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The player sounds rather upset about his player rating, and it deems it laughable.

Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 6, 2022

The tweet has gathered a lot of attention from the game’s community and it has been retweeted around four thousand times, and it has more than 55 thousand likes. This is impressive, taking into account that the tweet has been live for a little bit more than 24 hours. The Twitter thread is full of comments agreeing with the rank the player was given, and many of them have turned into jokes when referring to the player’s career and record.

The tweet got so much attention that it got mentioned on Undisputed, a sports show starring Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. Shannon Sharpe even explained why he believes Kevin Durant deserves the player rank he got on NBA 2K23. According to him, a player with a 99 rating does not get swept in the first round, Referring to when the Brooklyn Nets got swept by Boston Celtics. The sports commentator even stated that if Kevin Durant got the rating he wanted, Giannis Antetokounmpo would have to be rated higher because he is the best player in the NBA right now.

NBA 2K23 will be available on September 9 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information about the title, go to the official NBA 2K Twitter page.