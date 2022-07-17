Moira’s New Ability is Insanely Broken in the Overwatch 2 Beta

Overwatch 2 has received a new beta patch and revealed an ability that will break its gameplay dynamic. Moira just received a new ability, and many players are already worried about the effect and weight it will have when they go against it in their next matches.

Overwatch 2 was announced in 2019, and since then, fans of the first title are more than excited about the sequel to the hero shooter that made its debut in 2016. At the time of its release, Overwatch received a lot of praise from the community; after its release, it spawned its Esports scene, creating many tournaments and community events over many years. The game’s aesthetics, characters, setting, and gameplay captivated thousands of players that are still having fun on their servers.

Almost a week ago, a user on the Overwatch subreddit made a post regarding Moira’s new ability shown in a new beta patch. According to the post, and the screenshot shared by the user, Moira’s new ability, called Necrotic orb, will fire a straight projectile that will explode in a 3-meter radius on impact with an enemy or the environment. Besides doing 40 impact and 10 explosion damage, the enemies affected by the ability will enter a weakened state, reducing all damage dealt by 75% for the next 4 seconds.

This ability will change how the game is played and will even change most players’ picks when it comes to heroes. The ability will make certain enemies’ ultimates useless. There are already a couple of clips of players being affected by the ability and the kind of damage they deal afterward.

Not too long after the first post was shared, another user shared a clip where he used Necrotic Orb on a D’va who was going to use her ultimate, making it useless, letting the player live after the ultimate was over. The same thing happened to an unlucky Cassidy who tried to use the Deadeye ultimate after being hit by Necrotic Orb.

Overwatch 2 is still in beta, so players should not be worried about facing this ability when the game comes out. The Overwatch community has been vocal about this, so there is a chance developers work on a solution to balance this character. If it does not happen, most players will have to pick Moira to stay competitive when the game releases.

Overwatch 2 will be available on October 4th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.