MultiVersus’s Game Director confirmed they are working on an anti-infinite system to improve the game’s combat. Something that, when implemented, will give players a chance to fight back when going against characters like Harley and Arya Stark. Many players are already excited about this upcoming addition and all the changes that will make to the game’s combat.

MultiVersus’ open beta launched not too long ago, and since then, thousands of players have been mastering the game’s unique set of characters like Batman, Superman, Finn, and even Iron Giant. The platform fighter game has been gathering a lot of attention and positive reviews since its launch, and it looks like it’s here to stay. MultiVersus’ Season One started a few days ago, and it brought a lot of buffs and nerfs to popular characters, besides many fixes and changes to the game, but there is more on its way, according to the Game’s Director.

A couple of days ago, Tony Huynh, MultiVersus Game Director, announced on his official Twitter profile something which left many players excited. According to the tweet, MultiVersus developers are working on an anti-infinite system. A system that will prevent long infinite combos while in combat. Even though the system is not ready; the developers decided to implement it in the latest update. Later in the same Twitter thread, Tony Huynh stated that they plan to disable it when the second patch goes live. Once the system is ready, the developers are planning to release it and seek input from players. The system looks to find a perfect balance between rewarding players with a lot of skill and avoiding 0 – death situations.

We’ve been working on an anti-infinite system, which was designed to prevent exceedingly long infinite combos across the board. This system is not ready, and needs more tuning. A server side fix is coming to disable it as part of patch 2. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 16, 2022

So far, the community’s feedback has been great on the MultiVersus subreddit. According to some players, a game with no block mechanic needs something like this, while others were praising the developers’ transparency, which allows the community to feel like they are a part of the game.

Some players are hesitant that this mechanic will work, and according to some of them, players always find a way to bypass this mechanic, so they hope the developers manage to implement it well and avoid this kind of abuse.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. If you are looking for some help to win in your next matches, go to any of our MultiVersus guides.