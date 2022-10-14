Overwatch 2 Now Has Two New (Old) Maps After the Latest Patch

Overwatch 2 had a rough launch on October 4, and thousands of players still have connection issues. The Blizzard game that promised a lot has been a topic in the gaming community, and not for a good reason. The game’s launch was subject to DDOS attacks, connection issues, and more. Luckily for Overwatch 2 fans, the developers have solved many of these issues, improving the game’s quality and overall experience. In the latest patch, the developers decided to bring two new maps to Overwatch 2, expanding the map pool and giving players more variety.

On October 13, Blizzard Entertainment dropped update 3.38, and while going through the patch notes, players can find an interesting discovery. According to the update’s patch notes, Overwatch 2 will bring two new maps into the game. Now Overwatch 2 players can play the game on Numbani and Necropolis. For Overwatch veterans, these two maps are nothing new, but this being a free-to-play title, this will be many gamers’ first introduction to these maps.

Necropolis and Numbani have been in many players’ minds since the game’s release. Many players have been asking for them in Overwatch’s subreddit, and now players will be able to play in these Overwatch 1 maps. It turns out that these two maps were not available on launch because the developers were working on some bugs related to the maps.

This is great news for Overwatch 1 fans. Many players were interested in these two maps, so they will be happy with this new addition. All in all, Overwatch 2 players have been facing several issues. Luckily for players, the developers are working hard to fix all the problems that have surfaced since the game’s launch.

Even though Overwatch 2’s launch was everything but perfect, the developers are set on improving the players’ experience and bringing all the fun and excitement they know they can deliver. So fans should play knowing that many of the issues they encounter throughout their matches will be fixed soon.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, go to the official Overwatch Twitter page.