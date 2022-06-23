Rumored Modern Warfare 2 DMZ Mode Could Launch in 2023 for Free

Call of Duty fans will have their hands full with all the news and excitement about the new title of the Modern Warfare series. The title is set to release on October 28 and will feature some stable game modes of the Call of Duty franchise. The game will have the standard campaign mode, multiplayer, and a brand new Co-op experience, but that is not the only thing the development studio has in store for us.

Not too long ago, some leaks shared by known Call of Duty leakers shed some light on a Free-to-Play game mode that will be featured on Modern Warfare 2 called DMZ. Said game mode will be very similar to Escape from Tarkov, and it will launch in beta, something that is not common among Call of Duty releases.

Yesterday, an article published on the official Whatifgaming website shared some information regarding the release of the DMZ game mode. According to the article, even though the game mode development has been shaky, the game mode could release in Q1 2023 with the sole condition that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 meet the expectations they have set for both titles.

The game mode has been in development for four years now, and it has become a high priority for all the development studios that have been contributing to the game mode. High expectations are set for this Free-to-play game mode, and many players are already speculating about the game mode’s reach and dynamic.

According to past leaks, the game mode is very similar to Escape from Tarkov, and it is being described as an Open World mode. The game mode will feature PvE and PvP events with well-known characters, and the storyline will follow the campaign’s plot, so any player familiar with it should not have a problem. Besides all this, the game mode has an interesting twist; players will lose their equipment after every death, so players will have to think twice before executing a risky game plan.

A game mode like this will spice up the gameplay that most players are used to in the Call of Duty series. This Escape from Tarkov-inspired game mode could be what the gaming community needs to attract all those players who deem the series as too casual.

If all turns out great with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, we could be playing this DMZ game mode alongside the Dead Space remake early next year.

Modern Warfare 2 will be available on October 28 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.