Scorn Will Release Sonner Than Planned, According to New Trailer

Scorn has been on every horror fan’s radar for a while, and Ebb Software has been very open about the game’s progress in their blog posts and interactions with their community, but the developers recently made an announcement regarding Scorn’s release date that left many fans surprised.

On September 29, the official Scorn Twitter page posted a tweet announcing that Scorn would release one week earlier than expected. The 52-second video revealed Scorn’s release is being advanced to October 14. Now, Scorn fans will be able to enjoy this awaited horror title seven days before what they expected.

The Tweet has been gathering a lot of positive feedback from the community, and so far, it has around 40 thousand views and thousands of likes. Dozens of fans are still commenting on the Twitter thread, and many fans are more than happy with the announcement.

Fans have been waiting for this title for a few years now. Scorn was announced in 2014 and since then, the developers have been through a lot to bring this title to the public. The developers have gone through Kickstarter campaigns and private investing and now will come to PC and consoles.

Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure set in a terrifying world that looks as alive as the player. The game will throw players into the world, forcing them to explore all the interconnected areas that could be considered a character.

The game will not have cut scenes, so players must pay attention to their surroundings if players want to get the game’s full story. The game is set to take immersion to the next level, and fans can see it in the game’s trailers. The developers are putting a lot of emphasis on how the character interacts with its environment, so players will have to get used to seeing the character’s hands grabbing and interacting with the world around him.

Scorn will release on October 14 on PC and Xbox Series X|S. For more information about the game, go to the official Scorn Twitter page.

- This article was updated on September 29th, 2022