Skate 4 Playtest Gameplay is Very Early But Looks Solid

A recent discovery showed players the state of Skate 4, and many of them are already excited by the glimpse shown in some screenshots. The title does not have a release date yet, but the scarce screenshots and information gathered by the community have caused excitement around the game.

Skate 4 was announced back in 2020, and since then, fans of the Skate series have been looking for new information about the title. The last entry on the Skate series was in 2010 when the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 were still in many gamers’ homes and setups. Skate 4’s developers have released very few pieces of information, but that has not stopped the community from hyping themselves up with the few hints and leaks that have come to light.

A few days ago, a user on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit shared some footage regarding an old Skate 4 playtest build that he managed to crack. According to the user and the screenshots he shared on the post, the game looks solid. One of the screenshots shows the game modes available like skate and do challenges, explore and sightsee, build and get creative, and even one called hang out and meet friends. Besides this screenshot, the other ones showed the state of the game, and it is unfinished, to say the least; all the terrain and structures lack textures, and the character lacks detail.

According to some of the users that commented on the post, this is an early build of the game, and the current one is far more polished, so no one should worry about the current progress the developers have made. Skate 4 does not have a release date yet, but according to Tom Henderson, the release date will be revealed this month.

The Reddit post is active, and many are commenting about the screenshots and the experiences many have had in the current playtest. The user that cracked this older build assured players he would try to crack the new build, but so far, this is the build he has managed to get so far.

Many players are impressed with the state of the animations and by how different are the controls and the character’s movements. The build is from the playtest held back in September 2021, so players can rest assured that this is not even close to the game right now. All in all, fans of the series can only wait until further details are shared by either leakers or the official developers.

Skate 4 does not have a release date yet.