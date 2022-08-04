S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the talk of the town, with an incredibly gorgeous world taking place in an alternate world’s Chornobyl Exclusion Zone where you must fight to survive. It is the long-awaited newest entry and 4th game overall in the Stalker franchise, first established in 2007 with the release of Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl, giving players their first glimpse at a rendition of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone that is bleak, desolate, and full of uncanny danger and painfully authentic, realistic gun combat. While we wait for the sequel, slated to release in 2023, news has surfaced that there appears to be a console port on the way for the original game, according to leaks. Read on to find out more!

Stalker Shadow of Chernobyl Console Port Leaked Ahead of Stalker 2

While GSC Game World is hard at work on their gorgeous new Xbox and Microsoft exclusive title, there appears to have been a leak of an early build of their console port of Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl. The leak includes footage of the build, with visible support for gamepads, a more console-friendly accessible menu, and inventory setup, while retaining the core gameplay with which players fell in love back in 2007. In many ways, this could be a great way to drive even more support for the developers, who are persevering with their development despite having to leave their homes, in many cases, due to the Russian invasion. Given the nature of how this information came to light, take this all with a grain of salt.

Stalker 2 is a phenomenally promising game that still embodies the bleak atmosphere of the originals but has a remarkable degree of polish in its presentation while still keeping the world bleak and untamed. Given the game’s stylized acronym, standing for Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers, and Robbers, this stands to be an excellent rendition of survival horror FPS and on a scale that’s unheard of, and in many ways the 2007 original did this in its own right.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is still slated for a 2023 release date, so keep an eye out for more updates on the game! Their developers have demonstrated remarkable fortitude and dedication in the face of such awful times for the people of Ukraine, and the fact that they continue to develop this game for their fans is nothing short of inspirational.